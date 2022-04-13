In tight leggings, Sofía Vergara moves the rear to do cardio in the gym

Sofia Vergara He paralyzed hearts and captivated his Instagram followers with a short video in which he showed off one of the attributes of his body that has attracted the most attention since he began to become famous.

This Tuesday, through a clip that was uploaded to her stories, the Colombian actress and model showed that at 49 years of age she continues to keep her anatomy in perfect shape and was encouraged to move the rear to do some cardio in the gym, dressed in tight patterned leggings that allowed to appreciate her hips and the sexy little dance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famous Stories (@famoustories1)

Just a few days before, Sofía Vergara shared an image to ensure that she was inspired by the turquoise blue hair tone of her Colombian compatriot Karol G, and wore that striking look with a pink bikiniwhich has so far received more than a million little red hearts and hundreds of good comments highlighting how well the jury of the “America’s Got Talent” program looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

You may also like:

Sofía Vergara falls in love with her Instagram fans by displaying her charms in a bikini from the beach

Mia Khalifa boasts a great body with a tiny bikini that cannot contain her attributes

Lizzo impacts social networks showing her bare butt to promote her clothing line