“I’m perfect like this, I don’t care about my weight”

“Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people will criticize anyway – he continues – ‘You are too thin’, ‘You are too fat’ ….”.

According to the singer, the criticism for the first time came in 2015 when she posed naked for the cover of the album “Revival”. “On my way to the airport I heard for the first time scream ‘You’re fat!’ …”, she told in an interview with “Us Weekly”. Gomez for bullying also ended up in rehab “for an emotional breakdown”.

The 29-year-old has been battling an autoimmune disease, Lupus, since 2013 and received a kidney transplant in October 2017. A disease that also affects her weight, as Selena has repeatedly explained. But it doesn’t matter to haters on social media …

