“I was embarrassed to talk about my anxiety”

It is not the first time that the concepts ‘anxiety’, ‘overwhelmed’ or even ‘zombie binge’ are quickly related to Camila Hair. The singer who has recognized on several occasions suffer these episodes (which, according to what he pointed out, affected his relationship with Shaw Mendes), now, he has recounted how he transformed that mental discomfort into one of his next musical successes.

Like many of us, Camila turned to exercise, meditation, or cognitive behavioral therapy to curb her bad thoughts looking to create a much healthier routine; Nevertheless, what favored to finally get rid of all the bad things that were circulating through her mind, affecting her, was write.

Camila’s process to improve her mental health

As he commented in his recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon his latest album, ‘Familia’, began to take shape chatting with some friends about his problems and discomforts due to anxiety. “I started this album when I was in a pretty bad period for myself”, he recounted in the interview. “I wanted to go into the studio and work and see if I felt anything that would help me in that moment. A source of joy, healing and fun.”

Some feelings that, as Camila recognized, she had stopped feeling so often in her work because, as a result of her musical successes and the desire of her public to want to hear more of her, “I felt I had a lot to prove.” An added pressure that encouraged that feeling of discomfort that the artist continued to maintain and experience more frequently, until decided to stop and tell what he was experiencing, normalize it and not hide iteven if it was through a melody.

“I felt like I had to have it all, be confident and confident like a good pop star…but inside, I was constantly fighting” while adding that he had not stopped to talk about it before because “andI was young and very embarrassed to openly show my own battles with anxiety and mental health“.

However, during that talk with friends, something changed in Camila. She decided to forget about composing or thinking about what her followers wanted to hear and concentratedas in a kind of therapyto show your feelings. “To cure him, I had to talk about it. Denying my suffering and scolding myself didn’t help. I needed help,” she confessed. Thus, little by little, despite feeling “shame” for being “weak” for two years the singer has been quite open to talk about her mental health problems.

