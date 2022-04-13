“I think I have more confidence”: Camila Cabello was honest about her relationship with makeup and her separation

UNITED STATES-. Monday April 11 Camila Hair participated in the segment Vogue Beauty Shares in Youtube, and revealed that since she is single, her beauty routine has changed a lot. At the end of last November, the singer and Shawn Mendez They announced in a joint statement their separation on good terms after almost two years of dating.

“My relationship with makeup has changed a lot. I think being more confident and playing with it and using it as another form of creative and artistic expression changed my relationship with makeup.” Hair in your video for Vogue Beauty Shares. After almost five months of having separated from Mendesthe artist found that the way in which she presents herself to the world has changed a lot.

“Now that I’m single, I wear a lot more lipstick. So now that I’m not kissing anyone, it’s time to shine, baby!” Hair. At the moment, since his breakup with Mendes, there have been no rumors of romance with other people on the part of either of them. In her statement, the former couple promised to maintain the friendship they shared before having a romantic relationship.

Camila Cabello takes care of her physical and spiritual well-being

In the video, Hair She also explained that she has prioritized her skin care routine, which includes an egg-white face mask called a “Cuban mom beauty trick.” The star recalled how she was impacted by battling acne when she was younger during her first few years in the spotlight. “I was always so anxious when people were so close to me and took pictures of me. I didn’t want people to see,” she expressed.

In a recent interview, Hair talked about her path to wellness. “I think it was during the year of the pandemic that I started doing all kinds of healing, including therapy and mindful practices. I had more room to say ‘What makes me happy? What will bring me joy today?’ For me, within the first 20 minutes of my day, if I put on something that makes me feel pretty…it’s like instant serotonin,” the star explained.



