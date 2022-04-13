“I think I could give him a great fight”: Former Trump chief of staff says “The Rock” could win the GOP nomination in 2024

What do Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott have in common?

If you don’t know what to answer, don’t worry. Mick Mulvaney, perhaps the only person who could solve this puzzle, even surprised some readers of Politician on Wednesday when Trump’s former chief of staff listed those three as the only nominees capable of upsetting the former president’s bid for re-election in 2024.

“DeSantis could put up a fight. Tim Scott could give him a fight. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could put up a fight, Mulvaney, now a CBS pundit, told Politico’s Playbook.

While the first two are commonly cited figures who have raised the possibility of running for the Republican nomination in 2024, particularly Governor DeSantis, whom Republicans have shown keen interest in endorsing as a running mate on the hypothetical Trump. The name of the protagonist Jungle Cruise It was not expected.

Statements by the former professional wrestler as to whether there might be any truth behind Mulvaney’s speculations have yet to be released, but it’s not the first time Johnson’s name has come up in connection with running for public office.

In interviews dating back to 2016, Johnson openly discussed how, at various points in his life, he has “seriously considered” running for the White House.

“I’ll be honest, I haven’t ruled out politics,” Johnson told the British edition of GQ in a 2016 interview. “I can’t deny that the idea of ​​being governor, the idea of ​​being president, is attractive. And beyond that, it would be an opportunity to have a real impact on people’s lives on a global scale.”

And then, again in 2017, he confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres during an interview on her show that he was “seriously considering it, yes.”

Shortly after confirming his intentions to DeGeneres, the actor told USAToday in a separate interview that his aspirations for the highest office in the country stemmed from a passion for “serving the people and creating a better environment for them.”

As recently as April 2021, the wrestler-turned-actor again hinted at the idea of ​​going for it and trying, but restated this possibility on the condition that he would only truly commit to the race if he had enough voter support. .

“I have a goal of bringing our country together and I also feel like if this is what people want, I will do it,” Johnson said last year while appearing on the show. Today from NBC.

If the 49-year-old decides to run for president, he could join the club of celebrities who have used their superstar status – and multi-million dollar pockets – to finance a campaign for political office.

The very person whom Mulvaney believes Johnson could pose a serious threat to challenge for the 2024 Republican nomination, Donald Trump, is the latest person to be included in that select group of celebrities, which includes the likes of former US President Ronald Reagan and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.