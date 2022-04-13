“I don’t like Cristiano Ronaldo because …”: the sentence makes people argue

Cristiano Ronaldo once again under attack. This time, the statements come from an unsuspected person.

The Portuguese ace continues to be subject to criticism from various people from the sports world. Heavy attacks that obscure his ability to have brought his national team to the World Cup in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo helped beat Turkey and North Macedonia to the European playoffs, securing the fifth qualification for the World Cup. A success that compensates for the difficulties with the Manchester United but that does not allow him not to be attacked.

CR7 it can also be considered one penalty shootout machine. He has scored almost one goal every five from eleven meters, 143 in total. And in the last period he has got into the habit of kicking them in the center more frequently. At the beginning of his career, he practically never pulled them like that.

But the situation of the Portuguese in Manchester, like that of rival Leo Messi at PSG, certainly does not appear rosy. And the change of coach, with the arrival of German Ralf Rangnick on the bench, has not yet given the expected shock.

Cristiano Ronaldo, what an attack

Although the former Juventus continues to prove his worth in terms of goals, he is constantly attacked. And so, after the revelations of Peter Crouch to the Daily Mail, he thought about it Josè Enrique to shoot zero at CR7. An attack in grand style, which shows how much the Portuguese are not loved even by his opponents.

For his part, the Spanish defender had the opportunity to challenge CR7 both in Englandwith the shirt of Newcastlewhich in Spainwhen he played with the Real Zaragoza. On both occasions, he has always shown a certain contempt and so, after seeing what happened in the post match againstEverton, Josè Enrique on his Twitter profile he again expressed his disappointment.

A strong comment against Cristiano Ronaldo: “I’ve always said, I don’t like it. He thinks he is God and can always do what he wants. This does not detract from the fact that he is one of the best footballers in the history of the sport, but I have never liked him as a person.“.