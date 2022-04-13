“I bought a house in Kiev, will it still be there”? Ukrainian models in Milan- Corriere.it

from Michela Proietti

The Ukrainian models blocked by the war, a photographer, Amilcare Incalza, has portrayed them. “The only thing I’m afraid of losing is my mother.” Volunteering and gratitude to Italy

Chef brothers “enlisted” to cook in the army, mothers who have lost their hairdressing shop. Normal life that suddenly becomes surreal. “I often ask my mother to join me here in Italy, but she doesn’t want to,” he says Daria Vlasova, model from Kiev, who lives and works in Italy. She is one of the many girls who arrived in Milan with the dream of working in fashion. “With my earnings I bought an apartment in Kiev, now I don’t know if it will be destroyed. Yet the only thing I fear is losing my mother, I don’t want to be left without a family. ”

These are also the stories of the war in Ukraine. There is not alone the model Maria Kozij, from Lviv, who fights in her country

going at Kalashnikov school. Or Gigi Hadid, who donated the cachet earned during the last Fashion Weeks. Fashion also takes the field in Milan, with Ukrainian models at the forefront, determined to fight for their people. “Put yourself in my shoes, how can I remain indifferent to the mountain of lies of Russian propaganda?” she asks Anastasia Apukhtina staring into space with gray-green eyes. Sitting next to her is there Kateryna Kirilina, which tells of his brother now cooking for the soldiers. Resentment mixes with distant memories. “My life was full of happiness. I lived in a small town surrounded by my family and friends, ”he says Bogdana Didenko. Tales of simple life, swept away by war. “I have two cats, I enjoyed reading and walking, shopping in vintage shops. Now if I don’t have a job or a casting, I spend my free time in the volunteer center here in Milan where we select things to send to my people. We Ukrainians really appreciate what Italy is doing ».

Dostoevsky’s phrase “beauty will save the world” takes on a concrete meaning: “Sometimes I would like to go home, then I think I have to work to put away the money for the family”. Daria Dan since March he has been working in Milan forWomen agency. “I was in Paris before, I planned to go home after fashion week.” Her family is in Ukraine, she gets the stories of the sirens and escapes in basements equipped as bunkers. “But our people are strong.” Volunteering, for her too, is a way to help from a distance. “I do everything in my power for my home, for Ukraine, for my soul.”