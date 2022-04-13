Hugh Jackman was abandoned by his mother at the age of 8 and tells what relationship they have now

Childhood was a difficult stage for Hugh Jackman. When she was 8 years old, suffered the abandonment of his mother. But years later, being a renowned actor, his mother contacted his family and he forgave her.

Now, mother and son enjoy lost time together with various activities, among which the kitchen. And it is that, years ago, Grace McNeil gave him a book with the actor’s favorite recipes.

“Several years ago, my mother gave me a special gift… A handwritten book of my favorite recipes. Many of the recipes are passed down from generation to generation. These last few weeks I have spent a lot of time trying to recreate some of them. They’re pretty good (I say so myself) but never as good as my mom makes them!” he posted in 2020.

Thus, last Wednesday he got down to work with a menu from this recipe book, made up of chickpeas, eggs, coriander, parsley, spring onions, lemon zest, red chili or breadcrumbs. The dish he prepared was a chickpea burger. The actor showed in the Instagram stories the whole process for the most adventurous: “Thanks Mom!”.

This is not the first time they have shown their culinary skills. the australian star he has shared his mother’s dishes over the yearssuch as meat pies, risottos or flans.

The reason Hugh Jackman’s mother abandoned his family

The protagonist of ‘The Greatest Showman’ told Australian Women’s Weekly in 2012 that his mother abandoned him and his family when he was a child. Grace McNeill left behind five children and her husbandChristopher Jackman, in Sydney to return when the interpreter was already a consolidated actor

“At that moment, It was difficult. One of the main things I remember is that horrible feeling of people talking about you and look at you because it was rare for the mother to leave, “he explained. “For many years, I thought that it was not going to be forever, so I held on to that. Until I was 12 or 13 years old I thought that my mother and father would be together again. Finally, I ended up realizing that it was not going to happen and it was, perhaps, my hardest momentto be honest”.

The 53-year-old actor understood over time that his mother also had a complicated lifebecause he suffered Postpartum depression after he was born. Furthermore, he was away from his home country of the United Kingdom after emigrating to Australia.

“Didn’t have a support network“, Jackman said. “Plus the fact that my father was at work all day, and you realize that as parents we make mistakes,” he justified.

