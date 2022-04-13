How to transmit data to the drone in Chapter 3 Season 2

With the first week four mission of the Resistance quest line for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 done, it’s time to move on to what’s next. Now that we have dealt with the aquatic relays, we now need to move on to how to transmit data to the drone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

As with the previous quest, you won’t get to the actual data stream until you’ve gotten past the initial goal. This starts with “Establish device uplink near Seven Outpost”.

We’ve had to do exactly this goal before, and there are six possible places to visit. All of them are located here on the map:

Set Device Uplink Seven Outpost Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

How to transmit data to the drone

How to transmit data to the drone

  • We went to the Seven Outpost northeast of The Daily Bugle. You should follow our path to complete the mission at a better pace.
  • This is where you will find the hologram audio log that is needed to get to the main objective.

    Fortnite Data Streaming to Drone Hologram Audio Log Chapter 3 Season 2

  • Contacting the hologram’s audio log will clear the Set Uplink objective from the device and give you the actual mission of “Transmit Data to Drone”.

    This quest actually goes back to the Data Scraper planted on an airship in week 2 of Resistance.

  • You will not need to leave the area to complete this quest.

    Broadcast data to drone locations Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

  • If you continue through the other building, you will find the drone.

    Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Transmit Data to Drone Location

  • Approach the drone and press and hold any button displayed next to the interaction indicator to transmit the data to the drone and complete the mission.

    Transmit data to drone Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

    • That’s all you possibly need to know to how to transmit data to the drone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

    If you think you’re a Fortnite collector, check out our rare glider guide.

    Related Posts

    • Top 10 Rarest Gliders in Fortnite (April 2022)
    • Fortnite Humanitarian Aid Donation for the People of Ukraine Reaches $144 Million
    • Building is no longer the defining feature of Fortnite, and that’s a good thing
    • Fortnite’s no-build modes are officially called ‘Zero Build’
    • Fortnite’s ‘No Build’ mode may be permanent after all

    search to get more

    Source link

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Back to top button

    Adblock Detected

    Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker