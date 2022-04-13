How to transmit data to the drone in Chapter 3 Season 2

With the first week four mission of the Resistance quest line for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 done, it’s time to move on to what’s next. Now that we have dealt with the aquatic relays, we now need to move on to how to transmit data to the drone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

As with the previous quest, you won’t get to the actual data stream until you’ve gotten past the initial goal. This starts with “Establish device uplink near Seven Outpost”.

We’ve had to do exactly this goal before, and there are six possible places to visit. All of them are located here on the map:

How to transmit data to the drone

We went to the Seven Outpost northeast of The Daily Bugle. You should follow our path to complete the mission at a better pace.

This is where you will find the hologram audio log that is needed to get to the main objective.

Contacting the hologram’s audio log will clear the Set Uplink objective from the device and give you the actual mission of “Transmit Data to Drone”. This quest actually goes back to the Data Scraper planted on an airship in week 2 of Resistance.

You will not need to leave the area to complete this quest.

If you continue through the other building, you will find the drone.

Approach the drone and press and hold any button displayed next to the interaction indicator to transmit the data to the drone and complete the mission.

That’s all you possibly need to know to how to transmit data to the drone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

