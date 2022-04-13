How to transmit data to the drone in Chapter 3 Season 2
With the first week four mission of the Resistance quest line for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 done, it’s time to move on to what’s next. Now that we have dealt with the aquatic relays, we now need to move on to how to transmit data to the drone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.
As with the previous quest, you won’t get to the actual data stream until you’ve gotten past the initial goal. This starts with “Establish device uplink near Seven Outpost”.
We’ve had to do exactly this goal before, and there are six possible places to visit. All of them are located here on the map:
How to transmit data to the drone
How to transmit data to the drone
This quest actually goes back to the Data Scraper planted on an airship in week 2 of Resistance.
That’s all you possibly need to know to how to transmit data to the drone in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.
If you think you’re a Fortnite collector, check out our rare glider guide.
Related Posts
- Top 10 Rarest Gliders in Fortnite (April 2022)
- Fortnite Humanitarian Aid Donation for the People of Ukraine Reaches $144 Million
- Building is no longer the defining feature of Fortnite, and that’s a good thing
- Fortnite’s no-build modes are officially called ‘Zero Build’
- Fortnite’s ‘No Build’ mode may be permanent after all
search to get more