How to find the Legendary Easter Egg Launcher in ‘Fortnite’

Lines have been drawn around the Fortnite map as IO’s invasion of the island continues, and players working on Chapter 3 Season 2 have been trying to take down as many of these enemies as possible to change the battle for the Resistance. The new season also brought a host of new legendary weapons for players to use in battle, as well as a Zero Build mode to emulate the brief time that building was unavailable in the game.

But Fortnite isn’t done giving us new content this season. As part of the Fortnite update ahead of the Easter holidays, a couple of vault items were released to keep the game interesting, and the Legendary Easter Egg Launcher was one of the items the developers brought back. It’s a powerful weapon that will take a bit of effort to obtain, but here’s everything you need to know about this festive weapon and where to find it in the game.

Source: Epic Games What is the Easter Egg Launcher in ‘Fortnite’ and where do you find it?

This holiday-exclusive weapon returned to the game the week before the Easter holidays. The Egg Launcher is an explosive weapon that launches eggs at your enemies that will explode on impact and deal significant damage to your enemy.

It’s usually only available during egg-centric holidays and was originally introduced in 2018 during Spring It On! event, although it often reappears at this time of year.

Since the Egg Launcher is a legendary weapon, it is a bit difficult to find as it has a very low chance of spawning. Because of that, there is no specific location where you can find it. Instead, you will have to destroy the loot boxes and wait for it to drop.

It is currently unclear if this weapon will remain in the game after the holidays for the rest of the season or if it will disappear on April 18 (the day after Easter). Players should try to grab one while they can.

Some other limited time items have been reintroduced to ‘Fortnite’.

In addition to the Egg Launcher, the Jetpack has also been released from the vault and added to the game. These will allow the player to float, giving them the ability to shoot enemies from above.

These are located inside IO blimps, so if you manage to get into one, check the walls to snag a Jetpack and fly around the map with it. Just remember to see how much charge you have left, or you may find yourself damaged if you fall.

In addition to the Jetpack, Bouncy Eggs have also returned to the game. Another holiday-focused item, bouncy eggs can be consumed briefly and give you low gravity. This allows players to bounce around the map with ease, jumping higher and giving you more time in the air.

As with the Egg Launcher, it is unclear whether or not these items will remain available for the rest of the season, or if they will be removed from the game soon. Use them as much as you can in the next week.

