How to fall asleep faster by applying these mental tricks | Health | Magazine

Sleep affects both physical and mental health. It is a fundamental process for our well-being, since while one sleeps, not only the mind and the body turn off. During the night, the internal organs and processes work hard.

When you don’t get enough sleep, you can feel tired and affect your performance, including your ability to think clearly, react quickly, and form memories. This can lead you to make poor decisions and put yourself in risky situations.

Sleep deprivation can also affect your mood, causing irritability, relationship problems, especially for children and adolescents; depression or anxiety.

It can also affect your physical health as not getting enough sleep or sleeping poorly increases your risk of developing high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, obesity, or type 2 diabetes.

To improve your sleeping habits, you can take several measures, such as avoiding caffeine, especially in the afternoon and at night; exercise regularly, but not too late; avoid alcoholic beverages before bedtime or stay away from electronic devices at least one hour before bedtime. In addition, there are several techniques to calm your thoughts and get to sleep more quickly.

“Think of these relaxation exercises as the utensils in your toolbox to sleep better,” details in the American chain CNN sleep specialist Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in the division of sleep medicine at Harvard Medical School.

“Practice them and you will get better and better at falling asleep, which is the holy grail, right? No one wants to spend time tossing and turning at night,” adds the expert, who recommends three mental tricks to calm the mind and sleep.

Deep breathing

“Consciously focusing on your breath can help you separate yourself from the racing thoughts that are racing through your brain,” says Robbins.

Deep breathing is a science-backed method of calming your body and mind, which can help you fall asleep more easily.

Changing your breathing rate slows your heart rate, lowers your blood pressure, and stimulates your body’s “rest and digest” parasympathetic system, which can tune out worry and anxiety.

The 4-7-8 breathing method and other tips to fall asleep in less than a minute

5 breathing exercises to sleep better

Meditation

Meditation is very beneficial for the body and mind, as well as helping to combat stress or anxiety.

Neurological studies have found that the brains of 50-year-olds who meditate are close to those of a 25-year-old.

There are several techniques that seek to achieve this state of relaxation of mind and body that will help you fall asleep more quickly. In addition, the internet or YouTube are good allies when looking for guided meditation resources.

Walking and meditating at the same time: A daily action that helps reduce stress and promotes mental health

Learn some tips to achieve better sleep

visualize

Robbins explains that visualization is another technique that helps you sleep. It is about imagining a quiet and peaceful place in your mind that you fill with specific objects, colors and sounds.

Researchers have found that people who visualize in detail can break free from intrusive thoughts more successfully. (I)