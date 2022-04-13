How to Deploy Aquatic Communication Relays near Logjam Lumberyard in Chapter 3 Season 2

We are now in week four of the Resistance questline for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. If you are on this quest, it means you have completed all previous quests in each week. You can find the first mission of week three here if you still need to catch up. we are dealing with how to implement aquatic communication relays near Logjam Lumberyard in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

While managing the aquatic relays is undoubtedly the main mission, since with all of these you must first complete the first objective to unlock it. The first objective in this (and all) cases is “Establish a device uplink near Logjam Lumberyard”.

You can find the only place to achieve this on the map below:

How to set up aquatic relays near Logjam Lumberyard

You will be able to find the hologram audio log for landing by the water on the south side of Logjam Lumberyard to reach the main objective here:

Tapping on the hologram’s audio log will uplink the device and then access the main quest “Deploy Aquatic Communication Relays Near Logjam Lumberyard.”

From where the hologram audio log was, if you look out into the water, you’ll now see all these little ghostly shapes. You will have to swim and interact with three of them. There are more than three in the water, so it should be pretty quick to do it.

Even with that, this quest is definitely a bit more difficult than the rest as the objective can only be done in this area so the traffic will be higher and you will be an easy target in the water.

Your best option is to do this quickly, although in the worst case it will take more than one game to do it.

This is what the places you will need to deploy the Aquatic Communication Relays look like up close:

You just need to interact with the required three and then you are done and can move on to the next mission.

There you have it folks, all the information you need to how to implement aquatic communication relays near Logjam Lumberyard in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

We also have a guide to collect all the puzzle pieces in the Tomb Raider Mystery at Croft Manor themed creative map.

