How old are the kids in Stranger Things?

So we are going to carefully speculate on how old were the five actors in the gang original in 2016 and the one they could have when the fourth season premieres.

That, obviously, conditions the stories to be told and the chronology of the events, so that it does not seem that from one season to another only a few months have passed when in view of the physical changes it is evident that years have passed. After all, there is no time in life when transformations are as radical as that passage from childhood to adolescence and, later, to adulthood. And that’s where we are.

In any case, today we are not going to focus on the plot and what we will see in this new batch of episodes, but on something that will surely bring you upside down in recent times since, as happens to all of us, we can’t stop the passage of time . And believe it or not, those rules also apply to actors (irony), who can’t help but grow older in front of the cameras.

Eleven

Millie Bobby Brown is the actress who plays Eleven in stranger things and was born in 2004. Doing accounts in 2016, the date of the premiere of the series, he was barely 12 years old, so for the fourth season he reaches 18. An age of majority that will not be such because in the trailer we clearly see that he is still in high school, so he should really be around 16.

Without a doubt, of all the members of the original gang of stranger things It is the one that will achieve the greatest projection, with participation in projects such as the franchise Godzilla or Netflix Original Movie Enola Holmes. He is still young so he has a long way to go… and to succeed.

Mike Wheeler

Finn Wolfhard was born in 2002 so in the premiere of the first season of stranger things He was 14 years old, although he had to play the role of a slightly younger character (12 or 13) to fit in with the rest of his gangmates. Currently he has 20 years so he also has to make an effort to appear younger and remain of high school age (16 or 17).

Like Millie Bobby Brown, it is from all the members of the series the young man with the greatest projection since he has worked in some important movies like Ghostbusters Beyond, Item or adaptation of Pinocchio prepared by Guillermo del Toro himself.

Lucas Sinclair

Caleb McLaughlin is another of the Musketeers from the first season of stranger things and was born in 2001, so right now he has 21 years. In the premiere of the series he was 15, so even then he had to make an effort to appear younger and be able to integrate with the rest of his gangmates, who were around 12 or 13 (argumentally). Looking forward to the new episodes, has had to camouflage itself within that generation of 16 which represent.

His acting career has been very active in recent years, although he does not have titles as dazzling as Finn Wolfhard’s: Concrete Cowboy, High Flying Bird either The New Edition Story are some of those projects in which he has participated.

Dustin Henderson

Gaten Matarazzo is one of the most charismatic characters in the series and, as in the case of Finn Wolfhard, he was born in 2002 (20 years) so at the time of the series premiere he was 14 years old, a little older than that Dustin who made us fall in love with his particular way of expressing himself. Still, ahead of the fourth season will also have to adapt to get into the skin of a teenager who is still in high school at the age of 16.

His professional career includes participation in productions such as The Miserables (the Broadway musical), the series The Blacklist or the animated film Angry Birds 2. Also appears as executive producer of a series of television, titled horror chamber, or interpreter of songs in various events, including the own stranger things (season 3).

Will Byers

Noah Schnapp brings to life the most troubled character in the series and now, again, he returns to appear in the fourth season. What’s more, from the trailer it seems that he begins a new stage in an institute… in California? Born in 2004, he was 12 years old when the series began, that is, practically the same one that his character needed in that distant 2016. Now, with 18 years and reaching the age of majority will have to lower it a little to get into the skin of a High School student between 15 and 16.

His career began with Steven Spielberg in The Bridge of Spies and has credits in productions such as Waiting for Anya, abe either Murder on the Hormiguero Express.