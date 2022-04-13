How much do the “most important” fighters in the company earn?

WWE or World Wrestling Entertainment is without a doubt the most profitable company in the world of wrestling. The high salaries of the superstars have the most expensive “roster” in entertainment, even reaching -the best paid- to receive 10 million dollars for a year.

Those who receive these amounts are the “headliner” fighters or those who star in the company’s big events such as Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble or Summerslam.

At the other end of income, the WWE “pro wrestlers” who receive less salary would reach 250 thousand dollars per year, something like 200 million Chilean pesos.

WWE wrestlers and wrestlers salaries

This information was confirmed by Triple H in The Athletic medium, who currently holds the position of manager or director of the WWE Global Talent Strategy and Development Area.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter site, the faces of the last “Showcase of the Immortals”, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are the highest salaries; earning $10 million per year for “The Farm Beast” and $5 million for “The Tribal Chief.”

This is not all the income, you have to add the bonuses for merchandise, for “main eventer” fights and a percentage on all merchandise sales.

female roster

Among the fighters, Becky Lynch is the best paid with three million dollars in her account at the end of the year, followed by Vince’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon with 2 million.

In the retired, Triple H is the one with the highest income, earning 3.3 million dollars annually. He follows The Undertaker on the list of legends with 2.5 million a year for the next 10 years.

The 15 fighters with the best salary

Brock Lesnar: 5 to 10 million dollars annually

Roman Reigns: 5 million dollars annually

Randy Orton: 4.5 million dollars annually

A.J. Styles: 3.5 million dollars annually

Triple H: 3.3 million dollars annually

seth rollins: 3.1 million dollars annually

Goldberg: 3 million dollars annually

becky lynch: 3 million dollars annually

The Undertaker: 2.5 million dollars annually

The Miz: 2.5 million dollars annually

Shane McMahon: 2.1 million dollars annually

Stephanie McMahon: 2 million dollars annually

Kevin Owens: 2 million dollars annually

Dolph Ziggler: 1.5 million dollars annually

Sheamus: 1 million dollars per year





