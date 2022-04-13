How many people has Liam Neeson killed in movies?

How many villains has Liam Neeson killed in the movies? More than a funny question, it is an analysis of the actor’s career in the action genre. After all, Neeson has become a part of one of the most successful franchises in punch-and-ball cinema. Also a frequent figure in convoluted, bizarre, and most of the time ultraviolent plots. But despite what it may seem, the Irish interpreter does not seem regretful of his curious journey through all kinds of films on the big screen.

Liam Neeson began his long and successful career in understated period dramas and historical films. He was even nominated for an Academy Award for his insightful and elegant portrayal of Oscar Schindler. The success Schindler’s List, by Steven Spielberg, made him one of the great film actors. He is also a frequent figure in major arguments and with considerable emphasis on the dramatic.

But as of 2008, the actor’s story changed radically. All thanks to his role as former CIA agent Brian Mills from the saga Revenge, one of the most popular of the action genre. From the first time he played the role, Liam Neeson surprised by endowing one-dimensional and violent characters with a strange character. Now, he best known for his formidable portrayal of the usual “one man army”, Neeson is an unclassifiable milestone in today’s cinema.

From that perspective, the actor has reflected on how the genre changed his way of understanding cinema. At the same time, even to understand what an actor can or cannot do in Hollywood. From his participation in great franchises like Star Wars and Batman, to his violent hero par excellence. Liam Neeson has shown that an actor can grow in several different directions and still retain his considerable standing in the acting world.

Liam Neeson: a man on a mission

For Liam Neeson it was a surprise to become a wildly popular figure in the action genre. In fact, as of 2008, the actor has played essentially identical characters. The strong and silent man capable of destroying everything in the way of a target, became the most recognizable hallmark of him. But beyond that, for Neeson it also meant a way to rediscover how action is capable of reinventing itself for a new audience.

