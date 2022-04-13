How Julia Roberts Feels About Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus Starting College: I’m ‘Giddy’

ads

College is on the horizon! Julia Roberts has many feelings about the upcoming milestones for her 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinneaus.

“It makes me a little dizzy,” the actress, 54, told Extra on Tuesday, April 12, about the twins who are going to college in the fall. “I am completely excited for them. It’s really exciting, and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And to see how it’s happening to them is really fascinating. I’m excited for them.”

The Georgia native, who also shares 14-year-old son Henry with her husband, Danny Moder, joked about moving to Northern California with three children during the coronavirus pandemic.

“[It’s] not for the faint of heart,” the Pretty Woman star said of her recent outing from Malibu. “We’ve done it and everyone seems to be doing well and happy. … We always felt like we were living outside of Los Angeles. I think the move has been great.”

Phinnaeus and Hazel Courtesy of Danny Moder/Instagram

While the couple, who married in July 2002 in New Mexico, mostly keep their private lives off social media, Moder, 53, posted a rare photo on Instagram on his eldest son’s 17th birthday. in November 2021.

“These shakers,” the cinematographer captioned an Instagram flashback photo of Phinnaeus and Hazel at the time. “Seventeen today. Thank you for helping me through parenthood.”

Earlier that same year, the Los Angeles native and Roberts began their 20th year of marriage. “This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea,” Moder wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “Just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time.”

In a post of her own, the Notting Hill star told her social media followers that she and her husband were “just getting started”.

The duo have a “really strong and loving marriage,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2018, noting that they “always make time for each other.”

The source added, “When you see them together, there is no doubt about it. They still have a crazy passion and love for each other. …Julia loves to watch [Danny] with the kids. It fills his heart and makes me love him even more.”

The source went on to call Hazel, Phinneaus, and Henry the “top priority” for “hands-on parents.”

Roberts and Moder met on the set of his movie The Mexican in 2000. The couple welcomed twins in 2004, followed by Henry three years later.

