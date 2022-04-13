How did this Champions League leave out figures like Haaland, Messi, Mbappé, Neymar and Lewandowski?

Robert Lewandowski joined the list of stars left out of the UEFA Champions League.

The 2021-2022 edition of the UEFA champions league He has not stopped giving surprises in any of the elimination rounds and this Tuesday he has seen how another of the great figures of the tournament has been left to the shore to fight for the most important trophy in Europe.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Y Kylian Mbappe were relegated along the way, a list to which was added the one who is considered one of the best players in the world, Robert Lewandowski, who unexpectedly succumbed to the Bayern Munich against the Villarreal.

Second place in the last installment of the Golden Ball he appeared in the second leg to give his team a partial draw, but the Yellow Submarine made it through to the semi-finals in the final minutes, winning 2-1 on aggregate.

To these great names is added that of the Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldowho has had a nightmare year with the Man Utd, where they are fighting to enter European competitions for the following year. The Red Devila left in the round of 16 by succumbing to the Atletico Madrid on aggregate 2-1.

Robert Lewandowski joins the list of stars outside this Champions League. Getty Images

The largest list of elements that were left out of the fight for the ‘Orejona’ belongs to the paris st germainwhich this year joined Neymar, Mbappe Y Messi to find your first Champions Leaguebut their failures in the round-trip matches caused the white team to survive and prevail at the Santiago Bernabéu with a superb Karim Benzema.

Erling Haland was one of the elements that was most difficult to see eliminated for many fans, since the Borussia Dortmund was not able to advance from the first phase and fell behind the Ajax and the Sporting Lisbon.

Another figure that left the tournament quickly was that of the young sensation Dusan Vlahovicwho at just 22 years of age has become the star forward of the Juventus. In the A seriesthe striker is in second place with 22 goals, but in Europe he succumbed along with the Vecchia Signora when they succumbed to a 4-1 thrashing in the round of 16 at the hands of Villarreala team that has become the Black Horse of this edition.