Hip Hop, dancers invade the Green Pearl – Chronicle

For the Easter weekend, about a thousand street dancers, dance teachers and companions will return to invade Riccione for the 26th edition of the MC Hip Hop Contest 2022, skipped in January due to the pandemic.

The international Urban dance event will unfold between the Play Hall and the Palazzo del Turismo between stages, contests and shows with world-famous choreographers who, from 15 to 18 April, will make Riccione the capital of dance. Among the peak events, on Easter evening, the Dance Theater stands out, followed by the Crew of the yar, performances by international artists. Various study paths are on the program, Kidz Stage for dancers under 12, Open stage and Exclusive Convention, in addition to ten special labs on highly topical topics, such as the creation of choreographies for particular contexts such as theater and television.

For the first time the Mc Hip Hop Contest will host Yanis Marshall, guru of “heels dance”, defined as “the choreographer on heels who dances better than Beyoncé”. Dancer and choreographer, he gained notoriety for his skill in dancing with women’s shoes. Hugely popular on social media and on YouTube, his videos of him reach tens of millions of views and are shared by all the stars he collaborates with, Beyonce and Ariana Grande.

In addition to his workshop, workshops will be held with Andrea Attila Felice, Rai and Mediaset television dancer, the first to bring male dance on heels to Italian TV, and with Manuela Saccardi, dancer and choreographer of the latest edition of XFactor. Saturday 16 is space for the first edition of the Special One Heels, a battle that will see the performers of this highly original style challenge each other. Confirmed the presence of Laccio, for the second year artistic director of XFactor, Etienne eclectic dancer protagonist of several video clips of great international artists, such as Prince, Gery Halliwel, Robbie Wiliams and Kylie Minogue. With them the French Junior Almeida and Yugson, while for the first time will participate Soleila, a French dancer who has worked with many artists and renowned brands. There will be Carlos, dancer, protagonist of many television missions, including Danza con me show on Rai Uno, hosted by Roberto Bolle.

Organized by Idea srlCruisin with the patronage of the Municipality, in collaboration with Costa Hotels, Radio Bruno and Federalberghi Riccione, as Bruno Bernanei, president of Costa Hotel observes: “With its thousand participants it will give work to twenty-five hotels which in those days will count on 3,000 overnight stays “.

Admission to the public, equipped with green pass and mask, will be provided for contests and shows, in particular on Friday from 13.30 for the Crew Contest, a choreographic competition with dancers from all regions, on Saturday from 14 for the selections and Special one finals. (battle freestyle), Sunday from 12.30 for the Crew Contest and from 20.30 for the Dance Theater, finally on Monday from 9 for the Crew Contest. The ticket office will be in the Play Hall, in viale Carpi 24.

Nives Concolino