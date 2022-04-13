He went to the doctor for abdominal pain; a 2 kg weight was removed from his rectum

A curious medical case aroused attention in a hospital in Brazil after a man arrived complaining of intense abdominal pain and the reason for the discomfort turned out to be an object used in gyms.

In the midst of the doctors’ check-up they did not find anything that could cause such pain in the 54-year-old man; however, they did observe a strange lump protruding towards his coccyx, more precisely towards his rectum.

When asked about the lump, the man said he did not know what could cause the inflammation and only said that two days ago he had excruciating pain, as well as vomiting and difficulty defecating.

The doctors decided to check further and, after manual testing, they felt a foreign object, of great weight and size, which is why they performed an abdominal ultrasound, discovering a weight inside the body.

The X-ray revealed that the weight was nearly 8 inches long (20 cm) and lodged exactly where the colon meets the rectum.

After the discovery, the clinic reported that the man was uncooperative during a physical examination, so they had to sedate him to remove the object.

A first extraction attempt was useless as the surgical forceps failed to remove the weight, so the specialists opted for ‘manual extraction’, in which the surgeon had to insert his forearm to grab the 2-kilogram metal weight. and take it out through the rectum.

After achieving the manual and rectal extraction, the doctors determined the case as unusual and of a “sexual nature”.

The man finally recovered from the injury caused and was discharged while doctors reported that the majority of patients who arrive with objects inserted into their private parts are men between the ages of 20 and 40 who resort to strange objects in search of pleasure.