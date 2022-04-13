‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson admits there were days when she ‘just panicked’

When Emma Watson was cast as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies, he had no idea what he was getting himself into. Like millions of other children, he had fallen in love with the young witch in the pages of the books of the same name. She felt deeply connected to Hermione, so she knew exactly what role she was going to cast herself in when she got the chance to audition for the movies.

Emma Watson, student of ‘Harry Potter’ | TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Watson’s life changed after joining the cast of ‘Harry Potter’

Finally, Watson landed the coveted role and changed the overnight her life. Shortly after the press made known that she had won the role, she had to move to a hotel to avoid the paparazzi. But that was just a small taste of fame would receive Watson. Although initially only signed to act in two films, he would spend a decade of her life filming and promoting eight Harry Potter films.

Playing Hermione Granger sometimes caused the ‘Little Women’ actress to panic

Of course, there were challenges to Watson playing Hermione for so long. The time commitment was difficult for the shining ring actor to join. Because Harry Potter intense shooting schedule, Watson had to suspend some of his other interests (such as education). But the subject of the films was also sometimes a challenge for Watson. Particularly in later films, she had to rely on director David Yates when she was overwhelmed by what he was asked.

“It’s very quiet, which is great for me, because there are days when I panicked,” shared Watson on Yates while talking to JoBlo. “I really want to say … ‘David, do not know how to do this!’ I did not know how to act … Never before had tortured me, I have no idea how. I have no idea what it feels like to see your friend bleeding to death in your arms. There were some really difficult things to do, like making it erase the memories of your parents and out the door. “

How David Yates helped Watson overcome some of his fear

Fortunately, Watson was able to overcome his panic by maintaining a constant dialogue with the director. She was given time and space to explore what was happening to the character of it. In addition, the calm demeanor of Yates helped reassure Watson. This proved useful when she felt overwhelmed by what is expected of her.

“I think for me, I have a pretty academic, I guess heady approach to the way I act, and we just talked about what it meant, what does it mean to her?” Watson shared. “How does she relate to her past? What does she think about this? Having time to get very clear in my head what exactly it all was allowed me to give a very good performance. She is very patient, which is very nice. I never felt they were rushing me, so it was nice. It’s very good like that, it’s very tender.”

Clearly, playing Hermione was not always easy for Watson. few are Harry Potter fans will agree that the actor was able to pull off the role despite the challenges.

