Four very different directors helped bring the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to life on the big screen. Each filmmaker brought his own unique style to the hit series. Chris Columbus started the franchise with the first two films before stepping down as director. Alfonso Cuarón and Mike Newell each directed a movie and helped expand the world. Finally, David Yates stepped in to close out the franchise with the final four movies.

Cast of ‘Harry Potter’: Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis | Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Alfonso Cuarón knew nothing about ‘Harry Potter’ when he was offered to direct a movie

Whereas the Harry Potter Movies were a worldwide phenomenon, most directors knew about them before directing a movie. However, one filmmaker knew absolutely nothing about the wizarding world before he was offered the chance to direct a movie. In an interview with IGN, Cuarón opened up about being chosen to direct Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. She admitted that she was surprised by the offer and encouraged him to say yes.

Why the filmmaker said yes to joining the franchise

“It was great,” shared the director. “It was so unexpected. they called me to do Harry Potter after i finished And Your Mother Too. That is, you know, a little Mexican movie full of sex, so it was very strange that they called me to do harry potteRY I have to say I got to the Harry Potter world knowing nothing about Harry Potter. But that universe is so seductive that it was a great experience.”

Once Cuarón took the job, went to work educating himself on Harry Potter One of his methods was to ask cast members to write essays about their characters so that he could better understand them. In a DVD interview for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of AzkabanEmma Watson opened up about how Cuarón came over to address her, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe.

Cuarón assigned tasks to the cast

“Basically, Alfonso asked us to write an essay about who we thought our characters were, why they did the things they did,” Waston said. “His background, his feelings, his thoughts, how they have changed in the first year of Hogwarts and the second year of Hogwarts. And now they are in the third year, how do they feel?

Once the filmmaker took over the world, he had a great time bringing the third Harry Potter movie to life However, he had to be very meticulous with how he approached the film. Due to the popularity of the franchise, he wanted to make sure he did the film justice. However, it was also important to him that the tone of the film reflected him as a filmmaker. Staying true to himself without alienating fans became a real exercise for the filmmaker.

Cuarón reveals that making ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ was a delicate balance

“There were two other movies before, and they were also very successful and beloved,” said the Harry Potter the filmmaker shared. “There was a whole series of books and they were well-loved and they were a work in progress because only number four out of seven had come out. I had to be very respectful of the source material but also of the previous two films. But at the same time, he was also trying to do something that he could call his own. And it was something that was a very interesting exercise and a very interesting balance.”

Clearly, Cuarón succeeded in his balancing act. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban It ranks #2 out of 8 films in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes. The film will likely be enjoyed for years to come.

