Hailey Bieber snaps against Selena Gomez fans: “Leave me alone”

As we all know, Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber they are one of the most talked about couples in recent years. The two they love each other madly and they never hid theirs loveever since they started dating, in the now distant 2016. THE Jailey they got married in a New York courthouse in 2018 and, a year later, they organized a very special wedding ceremony to celebrate the event surrounded by relatives and friends.

The couple is experiencing a fantastic time and their relationship appears to be very healthy and balanced. From what we see, it is a relationship in which the two I support each other And they defend themselves a sword deal every time they are criticized. Being the protagonist of every cover and being at the center of every gossip, in fact, also has some negative aspects. If on the one hand the two they are very popular from their fans, on the other hand there is no shortage derogatory comments And offensive from haters And troll. After all, their relationship was born after the breakup of another one of the most loved couples in the United States: the one formed by Justin and the singer. Selena Gomez.

Fans of the Jelena they just can’t get over what has been one of the most romantic and tormented love stories in American show business. After a crisis, in 2015Justin tried to tie her to him with a diamond ring, but the young pop star canceled herself from social media, putting an end to their story. After a short relationship with Sofia Richiethe pop star got engaged and surprisingly married to his current partner, Hailey Bieber. Since that time, Selena fans have never stopped commenting and judging each of their posts. Even the singer Yummy during a Instagram Live Chat stated that Selena it was much better and that Hailey had to be bombarded with comments. There answer of Justin it is not long in coming: “It is extremely difficult to choose the right path when I see people like him who try to criticize and come together to do it against the person I love most in this world. It’s not right”.

Hailey Bieber Selena Gomez: Justin’s wife says enough of haters’ criticism

Just yesterday, in a video posted on TikTokHailey begged people to leave her alone and stop negatively commenting on any of his posts. The young woman addressed the fans of her husband Justin’s ex-girlfriend: “This is for you guys that you comment every time you post something ”he wrote under the video. “Enough time has passed now,” the model said 25 years oldpointing out how much time has passed since Gomez And Bieber They split up. “I mind my own business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please, ”she continued. “I beg you. For real. It’s my only request. Be unhappy somewhere else, please ”, he concluded Hailey.