God of War creator: PlayStation formula is wearing thin

Since the PlayStation 3 era, Sony and some of its studios launched a strategy to strengthen the first-party offer, based on the action and adventure genre. Franchises like Uncharted Y The Last of Us They shaped a style that became a benchmark and influenced deliveries that were successful on PS4, such as God of War and the controversial days gone. Third-person adventures with elements that make it identifiable as a PlayStation title have become a hallmark, but this could be in the wear phase according to David Jaffe.

the creator of God of War criticizes the PlayStation formula

The always controversial David Jaffe, creator of God of War, has given something to talk about again during one of his streams in which he analyzed a follower’s comment. In it, this player pointed out that what he considers to be the PlayStation formula, that is, an action-adventure game in the third person, with sections of corridors, stealth, detective vision, collecting items and interaction with NPCs, did not appeal to him, especially when trying to play days gone After finishing ELDEN RING. It was then that David Jaffe launched himself against this type of proposal, highlighting those of PlayStation but also including contemporary ones in the action-adventure genre, such as gear 5 Y tomb Raider.

Someone asked me if I thought the 3rd person action/adventure formula that Playstation 1st party has mastered is getting long in the tooth. I think it is. Do you? Thing is: off the top of my head, I dunno what I would do to change it. Do you?!?https://t.co/MJERiKEK9l pic.twitter.com/OPpvvmMlfZ — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) April 12, 2022

David Jaffe thinks action-adventure games have become repetitive

According to the creator of God of Warhe doesn’t understand how gamers aren’t tired of this kind of games, which he considers repetitive and which he compared to the days of 2D platformers in the mid-90s, when everyone was the same.

In the same way, Jaffe considered that this formula needs to be refreshed, although he questioned the real possibilities for it to happen because it cannot be determined if the fans want substantial changes and bets or only iterations that change the least of the original proposal that they loved.

From his perspective, the creative considered that these limitations and repetitions in action and adventure games are something that prevents him from returning to video game development because he would not know what to do if he was asked to make a title under these standards.

What’s your opinion about it? Is the formula of PlayStation and third-person games, some open or semi-open world, wearing thin?

Tell us in the comments and continue here at LEVEL UP.

