Gigi Hadid condemns Palestinian terrorism. Social criticism: “You are a Zionist apologist”

by Paolo Castellano

A year ago he posted anti-Israeli content on his social channels during the military escalation triggered by Hamas rockets, today he takes sides against Palestinian terrorism in Israel – without giving up criticism of the Jewish state. This is the evolution of the super supermodel Gigi Hadid which on April 10 condemned the terrorist violence in Tel Aviv. Hadid in fact specified that the terrorism it is a detriment to the Palestinian national cause and a disappointment to the Palestinians who want peace.

The message was posted on his Instagram account followed by 73 million followers after a Palestinian bomber killed three Israelis in cold blood and injured many others in a very central area of ​​Tel Aviv.

«I would like to say that terrorism goes against the message of the Movement for Free PalestineWrote Hadid, daughter of a Palestinian real estate tycoon. The model expressed her condolences to the families of the Israeli victims.

However, the model’s message did not appeal to pro-Palestinian users who showered her with criticism and accusations. As reported Israel.neton Twitter Hadid was addressed with the definition “Zionist apologist“. Others, on the other hand, have justified the blood crime as a “Palestinian act of resistance”.

Aside from that, last month Gigi Hadid has compared the Russian invasion of Ukraine to “Israeli occupation” of the West Bank. He brings it back The Times of Israel.

“I am committed to donating my fall show earnings to help those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those living in Palestine,” he said.

(photo credits: official Twitter account Gigi Hadid)