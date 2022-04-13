Gian Maria Sainato from blogger to actor – Photo 1 out of 10

Pedro Almodóvar he calls him. He has been contacted for the next film by the great Spanish director to play the part of himself in the film that will talk about the world of the web. We are talking about Gian Maria Sainato, 26 years old, fashion and lifestyle influence, model, digital and offline entrepreneur, actor, TV personality.Milanese by adoption for almost 10 years, Gian Maria Sainato arrived very young from the bay of Sapri (now very famous for the recent and much talked about statue della Spigolatrice) in Milan. He immediately became very popular in the city of fashion, a real celebrity. Invited to the most exclusive parties, fixed presence at major events (famous was the story when he was one of the very few and narrow guests to the exclusive party in Justin Bieber’s suite, after his concert in Milan a few years ago, and was paparazzi at the exit of the ‘hotel with a much less known (at the time) Gigi Hadid. In fact, Sainato exactly 10 years ago was one of the first Fashion Bloggers to land on social media, to date he has almost 600,000 followers on Instagram and 300,000 on Facebook. Even today he is one of the most famous and quoted Influencers in Italy but also in Europe. He has also recently landed on the new social network of young people, Tik Tok, where Sainato just arrived has climbed the charts, where all his videos are highly visualized in the trends with hundreds of thousands of views. Many gossip that have linked him to flirt with famous names including Simon Nessman, Gabriel Garko, Roberto Bolle, Tommaso Zorzi, Marco Mengoni … In addition to being friends with various international stars. He has also participated in television programs including Detto Fatto and Afternoon Cinque.

Ivan Rota