George Clooney explains why he turned down $35 million for a single day’s work

George Clooney revealed that he once turned down $35 million for a single day’s work.

The Hollywood actor, writer and director revealed in a new interview that the offer was for an airline ad.

“I was offered $35 million for a day’s work for an airline commercial,” he told Guardian.

“But I talked to Amal [Clooney, la abogada internacional de derechos humanos con la que se casó en 2014] about it and decided it’s not worth it.”

Clooney added that his decision is because the airline is associated with “a country that, while an ally, is questionable at times.”

He added: “Then I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute of sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.'”

Clooney’s response was to a question of whether he ever thought, “Now I have enough money.”

The multi-talented star’s net worth currently stands at $500 million.

George Clooney says the airline that offered him $35 million for ‘a day’s work’ was associated with a ‘questionable’ country (Getty Images)

Clooney, whose new directorial effort The Tender Bar premiered this month, he recently criticized audience members who filmed him after his big motorcycle accident in 2018.

The actor was driving 75 mph in Sardinia when a car spun in front of him, sending him flying over the handlebars.

“If you’re in the public eye, when you’re on the floor and you think it’s the last minute of your life, you realize that for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page,” he said.

“I’m a pretty positive guy, but that showed me, in a clear way, that you’re really just here for his entertainment.”

The Tender Bar It will premiere on December 17 and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting January 7, 2022.