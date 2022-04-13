Gazza, BBC2, review: A film about Paul Gascoigne with curiously little involvement from the man himself

ads

Football fans might have felt ripped off by new BBC documentary Gazza. Yes, there was a selection of Paul Gascoigne’s golden goals, miraculous dribbles and knee-breaking tackles (like his), but the main emphasis was on his relationship with the media.

“Gazzamania” erupted after he shed tears during England’s 1990 World Cup semi-final against West Germany, and he became a pawn in a tabloid circulation war.

“It was the moment when he took a step beyond the sport… Sun I had to have it,” said a former newspaper reporter, Neil Wallis, with splendid ambiguity. And they “had” him with a big-money exclusive contract, though cheaper, more clandestine methods were also available to Fleet Street. But phone hacking is for next week’s episode.

This first match accelerated the beginnings of Gascoigne’s career with Newcastle United and Terry Venables’ Tottenham Hotspur and then to Italy with Lazio, as well as his memorable appearances in England. But it was his off-the-field antics that former Spurs teammate Paul Stewart was referring to when he said, “It was like one flew over the cuckoo’s nestwith Gazza as Jack Nicholson.”

His mental health issues, at the time, went undiagnosed; back in the ’90s, fellow players thought it was just “Paul being Paul.”

Not that we heard many footballers or mental health experts in a documentary made up of stock footage: it was mainly journalists and Gazza’s former personal assistant and revealing biographer, Jane Nottage.

The only contemporary appearance of the man himself was a remote shot of him fishing, while his mother Carol and sister Anna were heard but not seen, talking about his early trauma and how he liked being loved.

Overall, a terribly sad documentary about an extremely talented footballer brought down by drink, a devious media and his own demons.

Gazza continues Wednesday 20 April at 9pm on BBC Two

