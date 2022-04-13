Gala Caldirola, would she return to Mauricio Isla?: This was her response

This Wednesday CHV will broadcast a new chapter of “But With Respect” where the guest will be Gala Caldirola. There the Spanish model will be honest with Julio Cesar Rodriguez about his singleness and will answer the “disrespectful question” Would you ever go back with Mauritius Island?

During the conversation, which can be seen at length tonight, the former Chef’s Disciple acknowledged that she is single and that she still believes in love, although she assures that “I don’t know if it would be that easy to let someone into my life right now.”

And it is that the model ended her last relationship, with the dancer Ivan Cabrera, in the midst of a strong controversy that had it in the forefront for several weeks. This, because it was mentioned that there would be an intimate video of her and “El Potro” recorded without her consent.

Gala in “But with Respect” (Photo: CHV).

Before Iván, the Spanish woman had ended her marriage with Mauritius Islandwith whom she became the mother of elif light and with whom today he has an excellent parenting relationship. Even in Caldirola’s most difficult moment, it was commented that the footballer was always supporting her in everything.

Gala refers to Mauricio Isla in PCR (Photo: CHV).

“I adore Mauro, but he and I are different”, It was one of the sincere confessions that Gala made during her conversation with Julio César, who also took the opportunity to ask the Spanish woman the question “without respect”: “Would you ever go back with Mauricio Isla?”

“I don’t even think about whether or not I would go back with him, he has a partner, he is in a relationship,” was Gala’s categorical response, who acknowledged that she knows the current Huaso Isla partner because they worked together on occasion.

The complete interview with Gala Caldirola in “But with Respect” will be broadcast this Wednesday at 00:30 on the screens of Chilevisión, where she will also talk about her accident, her tattoos and a revealing anecdote with Leonardo DiCaprio.

