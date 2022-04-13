From the God Level All Stars to the documentary of the cultivating mothers | The #Hashtags of NO | New music and the best to watch, read, play, try and learn

#High season The crimes in a chetísimo Spanish private school shake the soap opera again Elite, whose fifth is already on Netflix. In addition, zombies continue to fall in the return of the seventh of Fear the Walking Dead (4/18, AMC), a mother goes to live in her daughter’s house in the Argentine sitcom this is not a hotel (UN3) and the cult hit Wellington Paranormal It already has a fourth season (HBO Max). On top of that, Paramount+ uploaded seasons 20 to 25 of the animated classic South Park, and already had the special South Park: Post Covid.

#RoundOfFree The international freestyle franchise God Level All Stars will have a triple date in Argentina, on 4/15 at the Metropolitano in Rosario, on 4/16 at Quality in Córdoba and on 4/17 at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, with the participation of Argentines such as Stuart , Mecha, Klan, Papo or Mecha, as well as international MCs like Skone, Rapder, Chuty, Riddler, Jaze, Marithea and Valles T, among others.

#AnyoneCanGoogle flutter click: El Plan de la Mariposa captured its debut at last year’s Obras stadium in Trascenlace (live in Obras)which includes an audio version with 33 songs but also almost three hours of filming in the highest quality. Click late-nola: INaMu released its collection album Figurines of Argentine Musicwith illustrated caricatures ranging from Boom Boom Kid, Charo Bogarín and Kapanga to Sui Generis, Sandro and Carlos Gardel. borrowed click: Dirty Women will offer a tribute to Black Sabbath on 4/15 at Niceto Club, in the returned Community Warrior series led by the Elefante Guerrero Psíquico Ancestral collective.

#I like art The Bienal de Arte Joven will bring together proposals from more than 500 artists, with dance, cinema, visual arts, books, theater, DJs, gastronomy and shows by Feli Colina, Mora Navarro, AGNEA, T-Dema, Rafa Doorish, Nahuel Quipildor and more. from 20 to 24/4 in CC Recoleta and other points in CABA.



#Screen shots Are you for documentaries? The Cultural San Martin offers Gathering n250 by Mariano Galperín, about a last night of books and music before the pandemic; and of Borom Taxi, by Andrés Guerberoff, about a Senegalese immigrant in Buenos Aires (4/16 and 17 at 6 pm); while at the Gaumont you can see Motherplant, the work of Lisandro Costa, Alejandro Espolsino and Francisco López on medicinal cannabis and the cases of cultivating mothers (4/14). And if you’re more for fiction movies, Mubi went up White Building, a flashy Cambodian fable of urban resistance; Y CloudAtlasthat poetic, sci-fi, historical and cult film with Tom Hanks, Halle Berry and directed by the Wachowski sisters.