from the denial of Matías Prats Jr to the meeting between Belén Esteban and ElRubius

Sofía Suescun is radically changing her life. Her great new project is the case that she has made from the ground up together with Kiko Jiménez. The influencer, away from television since her veto on Telecinco, has managed to start a new stage in which she has many illusions. One of the spaces that has raised the most expectations is her new large dressing room, which has already been seen on her social networks. On the other hand, Martías Prats Jr has launched himself into the world of writing and in his intervention in Viva la Vida he has clarified that he has never been with Sara Carbonero, with whom he has a great friendship.

One of the images of the weekend is the one that Belén Esteban leaves on her Instagram profile. The new presenter of Save me has spent a few days in Andorra, land of streamers and content creators. And precisely, she has met one of them at the airport: ElRubius. In addition, Denzel Washington, one of the actors who calmed down Will Smith after his iconic slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars, has dropped that during their talk after the attack they spoke of God.







Belén Esteban surprises her followers with a photograph next to Rubius: “What a joy”



The 'princess of the people' continues with the promotional tour of Sabores de la Esteban. A few weeks ago she traveled to Dubai, where she wanted to publicize her new product, potato chips. Now, Belén Esteban wants to expand closer borders and has traveled to Andorra. During the weekend, the Save me collaborator has been sharing photos on her Instagram profile and the one that has gone least unnoticed has been her meeting with one of the most emblematic youtubers in the country: Rubius.









Denzel Washington reveals how the approach with Will Smith was after the slap



It will take weeks and even months to overcome the controversial moment lived in this edition of the Oscars, starring Will Smith and Chris Rock. After Smith's slap at the comedian, Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper were two of the actors who approached the star of The Williams Method to reassure him and talk at length with him. Now Washington has told how he lived the moment and what he thinks about the controversy of the week.





















Sofía Suescun shows off the impressive and exclusive dressing room of her new home



Nothing better than having a new project in hand. In the case of Sofía Suescun, it is her own house that keeps her excited. The former television collaborator is immersed in the construction of her new home. Every time she is one step closer to having everything in order. Maite Galdeano's daughter is so happy she often shows the progress of her new home. This time she has shown, very proud, her great and new dressing room.









Matías Prats is honest about his relationship with Sara Carbonero



Matías Prats Jr.'s professional career is going from strength to strength. It seems strange not to see him present Los Deportes in the Telecinco weekend space. However, television is not his only project, now he is immersed in the middle of a promotional campaign for his first novel, The Future You Forgot. This Saturday, the journalist sat on the set of Viva la vida with Emma García to present the book, but inevitably he had to respond to rumors of an alleged affair with his co-worker, Sara Carbonero.






