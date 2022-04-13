From being inspired by memes to “The Slap of Will Smith”: the six friends who design bizarre toys

There are certain elements that one expects to find when visiting the home of a person who has a certain profession. For example, if you go to the home of a soccer player, it would not be unusual to see jerseys and balls. From a musician, guitars and vinyl, and from a history teacher, books and essays.

Without wanting to reinforce stereotypes or pigeonhole tastes, the central base in Almagro of the members of Milonga Customs, the toy artisans that are all the rage on the internetstrictly fulfills all the previous ideas that one can have before stepping on the entrance.

Dolls, dolls, limited editions, discontinued, collectibles and relics of the fandom, all strategically arranged in different corners of the department so that the brief tour is the closest thing to a visit to the Museum of Natural Sciences but of toys.

Iaie and Adriano, two of the six founders of Milonga Customs

The living room is overcrowded with Star Wars figures, which leads the ranking of presence in the house. From a Stormtrooper helmet to overflowing 12-inch furniture from Luke, Leia and Han Solo. Secondly, and without being able to assign any specific film to it, there are the swords and katanas hanging on the walls. And we close the podium with the dolls of their authorship, jewels and great successes produced by themselves.

There are six brains that work 24/7 feeding and designing new products made in Argentina. Ieie Milonga, Adriano Milonga, Rocko Milonga, who were present at the interview, and Tate Milonga, Fran Milonga and Viquito Milonga. The tribute to the Ramones is self-explanatory.

Some of the toys of the six friends of Florencio Varela

Although they have been immersed in the world of networks and the sale of figures with several models that have gone viral for more than seven years, Milonga Customs reappeared on everyone’s lips thanks to its latest hit: “Will Smith’s Slap in the Face of Chris Rock”

Just two hours after the actor slapped the comedian in the middle of the Oscars ceremony in the United States, In the neighborhood of Florencio Varela (where Iaie lives) the 3D figure of the image that turned the whole world upside down was already being printed.

“I was putting together another model for a delivery, but when I saw what happened I said, ‘This has to come out tomorrow.’ So it was. It is the Yankee version of what happened with Samid and Viale 30 years ago”, they recounted about that night. “The toy went viral all over the world. It came to North American television programs, even comedians from there have a photo of this”, they added with pride.

Ricardo Fort’s toy, one of his first creations

The members of Milonga met seven years ago at La Feria Ciruja, one of the most important toy collecting events in the country. “We all made dolls and we liked to modify them. At first, the idea was to make a joke-doll with figures from Argentine popular culture that did not appear anywhere.

“We started with figures that were for ourselves. For example, I really like Star Wars and Mario Bros, so I mixed those products and made Dark Mario. That’s how we got to know each other and doing all those things”, they narrate about their beginnings.

Hasbulla, the young Russian who went viral

With almost the same path as a rock band, Milonga at first came out with several designs without success until the first one appeared that put them on people’s radar. “El Gauchito Gil Z”, a mix between Goku from Dragon Ball and the religious figure, is considered by them as their first hit. After that, they set up social media and buyers started pouring in.

Among its wide catalog of dolls you can find from iconic debates in film history such as “The Titanic Table”, where the package clarifies that “it is not suitable for Jack” and “only one person enters”; from the world of series such as “El Clip de MacGyver” and “The Office”, to sports moments such as “El Pañuelo de Messi”, a piece of kitchen napkin, “Enzo Pérez arquero” and “Las Legs de Maradona”

El Gauchito Gil Z”, a mix between Goku from Dragon Ball and the religious figure, is considered by them as their first hit.

Among the hundreds of models, Argentine reference toys such as “The Capybaras of Nordelta”the characters from Los Simuladores y Okupas, “Fabian Show”, “The Chronic Boludos Attendant”, “The Toothless Magician”, “Viale vs. Samid”, “The jury of “MasterChef” and “Ricardo Fort”. They also have a line of GI Joe but with Argentine political figures from Alberto Fernández, Mauricio Macri, Cristina Kirchner and Carlos Menem.

Another of his great successes are the series of empty packages such as “Nelson’s Pope from The Simpsons”, “The Force from Star Wars” or “Wonder Woman’s Invisible Jet”. For those cases, Adriano prefers to say that “you are buying an idea or a concept”, instead Iaie prefers to leave the poetic aside and calls it “a robbery in a nice way”.

The “limited edition” of goalkeeper Enzo Pérez

Although his designs span different eras with references to different countries around the world, they all have one thing in common: a bizarre twist with black humor. Basically the seasoning that brought them together to form Milonga.

“Without black humor we would be nothing, it was born from there. Before there was more but now it is quite censored”count the men dressed in Star Wars and La Renga t-shirts.

The six friends got together seven years ago and created this factory of “argent toys”

These boundary pushers make products that in some cases brush the censorship barrier. Other models go completely over the top and are cancelled. Rejection and criticism are the order of the day on the networks and they know that screwing with certain topics or people can end with the closure of their page. When they were just growing up on Facebook, they launched “El Esperma de Maradona”, a design that went viral but ended with their account being dropped a few days later.

But not all the toys about celebrities had that end: several wrote to them in gratitude for what they did and even bought the doll to have for themselves.

The toy that was made on the same night as the Oscars: Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock

Like all artists, they could not create their toys without the source of inspiration that motivates them to work. For the six friends, social networks and the internet are like an open sea full of opportunities. “We are with the fishing rod waiting to see what will be the next meme to design.”

Leaving aside the laughter and the hours of the day it takes them to keep everything running, they clarify that the good vibes of their followers is essential to continue working on this. “Many times clients told me: ‘Inside all this shit that’s going on, you make me smile‘. That someone pays for something that you did and they have it to put it in the house is very crazy.

—Last question to close, does a Milonga doll come out of the package?

“No, it loses the magic.

KEEP READING:

An Argentine made Ragnar from Vikings try mate and his reaction went viral

An Argentine grill entered the top 3 of the best meat restaurants in the world