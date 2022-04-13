From another world! This is what Elon Musk’s curious car looks like

The famous founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, surprises us in this opportunity in front of a really striking car. A rather curious piece that is part of his immense collection. We tell you all the details below.

Elon Musk is one of the richest men right now. The founder of Tesla, does not stop rising to fame with his electrical designs and his appearances in the media. A very emblematic personality, who always seeks in one way or another to get involved in different topics.

Nevertheless, this time Elon surprised us with a rather curious piece that is part of his huge car collection. What are we talking about? Specifically, we refer to your Lotus Spirit Submarine. But it’s not just any car, this was the used by the famous James Bond in the movie “The Spy Who Loved Me”.

Without a doubt, with the enormous fortune that the businessman has, he can indulge in these tastes. An agent 007 fan, who did not want to miss an opportunity to have this magical car in his garage. However, despite being purchased with the intention of moving underwater, the vehicle did not respond as expected. Everything seems to indicate that Elon Musk fell for the trick used in the cinema, to generate said effect.

Disappointed or not, Elon Musk has this historical piece of cinema in his mansion. An exclusive design that is added and for which, it keeps an important appreciation. This car was worth close to a million dollars. Something that was not a problem for the programmer, given his great fortune.

However, beyond fiction, Elon was not far behind and has mentioned on several occasions the possibility of installing a system that would allow him to make his dream come true. A model that at the beginning did not have much value, but thanks to the film it has acquired a truly incredible story that lives on over the years, and continues to be passed down from generation to generation. We will see if Tesla is capable of turning it into an amphibious vehicle, do you think it will?