Fourth acquisition in the US private market sector for Azimut, which buys 10% of BroadLight, a specialist in private equity entertainment, tech and consumer

Azimut Alternative Capital Partners (AACP)an American subsidiary of the Italian savings management group of the same name, conducted its own fourth acquisition in the US private markets sector, buying a stake of the 10% in BroadLight Holdingsa specialized private equity firm

in investments in high-growth and innovative companies in the technology and consumer sectors (see the press release here).

The operation was conducted by investing permanent capital in the business, which will be used as working capital to invest in the team and in the development of the corporate structure. Kirkland & Ellis was the legal counsel of BroadLight and Sidley Austin was the legal counsel of AACP.

AACP’s investment will not result in any change in the strategy, management, investment process or day-to-day operation of BroadLight or any product managed by BroadLight. Azimut will also have a seat on the Advisory Board.

With the acquisition of a stake in BroadLight, the combined assets managed by AACP’s alternatives partners now exceed $ 12 billion (approximately $ 2.3 billion pro-rata for AACP). We remind you that AACP was established in November 2019 with the aim of creating partnerships with management companies

specialize in alternative investments in the United States, providing them with permanent capital to grow e

reach their maximum potential (see other article by BeBeez).

BroadLight was founded in 2021 by partners David Dorfman (with over 21 years of investment experience in the technology and media sector), Rick Yorn (CEO and founder of LBI Entertainmenta leading company in the management and production of talent in the entertainment sector) e Kevin Yorn (founding partner and CEO of Yorn Levinea leading entertainment and business law firm).

Taken together, the companies founded by Rick and Kevin Yorn represent some of the most iconic names in the entertainment industry, especially of Hollywoodincluding Jessica Biel, Lily Collins, Steph Curry, Charli D’Amelio, Ellen DeGeneres, Benicio Del Toro, Cameron Diaz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, Jonah Hill, Scarlett Johansson, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey , Jordan Peele, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Martin Scorsese, the creators of Squid Game, the creators of Stranger Things, Jason Sudeikis, Justin Timberlake, Reese Witherspoon and many more.

BroadLight’s investment team, led by David Dorfman, is also comprised of Landon Jaussi And Kenneth Chan. Landon has 10 years of experience in the growth capital and investment sector

banking and previously worked as a growth equity investor at Wellington Management and Technology Crossover Ventures. Kenneth has 15 years of experience in growth capital and principal investing e

previously worked at Macquarie Capital and Tennenbaum Capital Partners.

On behalf of BroadLight, co-founder and managing partner David Dorfman commented, “The partnership with Azimut offers BroadLight the opportunity to further accelerate its growth and pursue attractive investment opportunities globally. In the last few months, we got to know the senior management of AACP and Azimut in Italy, Luxembourg and the United States and we were impressed by their attention to customers and shareholders ”.

BroadLight co-founders and partners Kevin Yorn and Rick Yorn added, “We have introduced hundreds of high-growth businesses to our network of contacts that extends beyond the global entertainment business, reaching entrepreneurs, creatives, investors and cultural influencers. The fund, our partners and our clients now have the unique opportunity to participate in new investment opportunities. We are proud of what we have built and are grateful for our existing and new relationships that make this exciting new chapter in our history possible. “

Jeff Brown, Chief Executive Officer of AACP, said: “We are continually impressed with David Dorfman and the people who make up his investment team – many of whom have already worked with him for several years. Nobody knows Hollywood better than the Yorn family. BroadLight provides a fantastic investment pipeline from leading entertainment industry stars, who will in turn invest alongside Azimut customers and help accelerate the growth of portfolio companies. We are honored to be their partner and are excited about the opportunities this collaboration with the BroadLight team will bring us. “

The transaction with BroadLight represents, as mentioned, the fourth acquisition of AACP. In fact, in July 2021, AACP acquired 20% of Pathlight Capitala Boston-based private credit manager specializing in asset-based lending, i.e. loans secured by tangible or intangible assets (see other article by BeBeez). A year earlier, however, in July 2020 AACP had signed an agreement to take over the 20% of Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, an American manager active in event-driven credit situations (see the press release here). Furthermore, last March the Azimut subsidiary had acquired 12.5% ​​of the US private equity HighPost Capital, founded in 2019 by David Moross And Mark Bezosthe latter brother of Jeffthe founding billionaire of Amazon (see other article by BeBeez).

Gabriele Blei, CEO of Azimut, concluded: “This agreement represents for Azimut the fourth operation in private markets in the United States in just over 24 months of activity. Our goal is to continue to increase our skills within this segment, offering unique and innovative products to our customers all over the world. Today the group manages over 5 billion dollars in the real economy, equal to about 9% of our masses managed total, with thetarget of reaching and exceeding 15% by 2024. We are pleased to have found partners such as BroadLight who will help us reach this target and, as with our other subsidiaries, we will launch vehicles through our Luxembourg platform, enhancing Azimut’s distribution capabilities ”.