Fortnite Patch v20.10 – Battle for Condo Canyon and Unprotected Items

Epic Games has changed the gameplay in Fortnite once again as the v20.10 patch brings exciting changes including Condo Canyon Battle and Unprotected Items.

The action was intense during the first few seasons of Fortnite Chapter 3. There were serious changes to Battle Royale, as Epic Games briefly removed the building feature, as well as new in-game controls that players had requested.

Now, in Chapter 3 of Season 2, the game developers are back with more changes and the return of some fan-favorite content from previous seasons. Check out the new v20.10 patch which includes the Condo Canyon battle and some common items unprotected.

Fortnite Patch v20.10 – Battle for Condo Canyon.

The Battle of Kondo Canyon is live in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. (Image: Epic Games)

The early action of Chapter 3 Season 2 saw a dangerous concentration of enemy forces in the Daily Bugle, and patch v20.10 reveals that the Resistance has won the battle for supremacy. Although he adds that now is not the time for players to be complacent, as IO forces are now gathering in Condo Canyon and will be ready to fight for control of the POI.

Keep a steady head as you drop into Condo Canyon, as it’s going to be one of the most hostile places on the Season 2 map. It’s also worth noting that Huntmasater Saber is just as forthright as he was in the Daily Bugle.

Unprotected Jetpacks – Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Jetpacks were unprotected with Fortnite patch v20.10. (Photo: Epic Games)

One of the most popular items in Fortnite in recent years, Jetpacks are back as part of the v20.10 patch, but this time with a twist. Previously, it was difficult to use jetpacks in combat because the jetpack will fly in the opposite direction of your target (when you get close to a weapon).

With patch v20.10, Jetpacks now hover and attack when aiming down sights, allowing you to stand still and keep your eyes on the sky as you line up your shot. To get the jetpack in Chapter 3 Season 2, head to one of the IO Blimp locations where the legendary item will be on the wall inside the airship.

Egg launchers and bouncing eggs are back – patch v20.10

The popular Egg Launcher is back as part of the v20.10 patch. (Photo: Epic Games)

Another couple of unprotected items returned with the v20.10 patch, Egg Launcher and Bouncing Eggs are back on the map for Chapter 3 Season 2. This is likely to be a temporary fix as the Easter holidays are right around the corner. from the corner, but both will be very popular with long-time Fortnite players.

The patch notes state that Egg Launchers can be found in loot boxes as well as general ground loot, while Bouncing Eggs are scattered throughout the island in various locations.

It’s definitely an exciting time to be a Fortnite player, as Epic Games continues to mix new and old content. For more coverage on the world’s favorite battle royale game, be sure to follow our dedicated Fortnite page for the best game guides, patch updates, and more.

Image courtesy of Epic Games.