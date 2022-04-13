Ford Mustang 2024 advances in its development and reveals its interior

The interior of the new 2024 Ford Mustang was laid bare. It revealed a digital instrument cluster with a circular speedometer and tachometer.

The development of Ford Mustang 2024 continues to advance and some new spy photos prove it. The inside of him was completely exposed, revealing a digital instrument cluster with a circular speedometer and tachometer.

In addition, these elements are separated by a expand information area which shows a ‘steering assist fault’ on this model. Now, the model has a infotainment system totaly new.

That system flows into the all-new digital instrument cluster and sits atop rectangular air ventswhich look attractive metal frames.

New Ford Mustang: interior in detail

Also, below is a power button and a dedicated volume knob, all of which are separated by a row of switches that provide easy access to the engine start/stop system and the traction control system.

Also found is a ‘pony’ switch and one with a star above it. In other places there is a easy access USB port and an evolutionary gear lever, all of which are joined by a stylish leather-wrapped handbrake and Cup holders with metal edge.

In addition, the model sports an innovative flat-bottom steering wheel that is more ergonomic, less grouped and more modern. Other key elements are metal door handles and a redesigned box.

Although not much information has been revealed yet, the model could be offered with hybrid versions 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder and 5.0-liter V8. His debut could take place next year as model 2024, It will be available with coupé and convertible bodywork.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona. Source: CarScoops



