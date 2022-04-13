First images of Robert Downey Jr. and Cilian Murphy from the set of the new Christopher Nolan

Today two images have emerged where you can see Cilian Murphy Already Robert Downey Jr. characterized as their characters.

Cilian Murphy Oppenheimer

The study Universal Pictures won the right to finance and distribute Nolan’s next film, based on his screenplay about J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in developing the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer was a theoretical physicist who became the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory in the United States, and led the research and development of the bomb that ended World War II, under what was covertly called the Project Manhattan. Nolan will produce the film with his wife and producing partner. emma thomas for your production company Syncopy Inc..

Robert Downey Jr Oppenheimer

The alliance between the director and Universal puts an end to the relationship between Nolan and the Warner Bros. studio. This union gave rise to films such as the Batman trilogy “The Dark Knight”, “Inception”, “Prestige” “Dunkirk” and, more recently, “tenet”. It should be remembered that this last film suffered several delays due to the pandemic, Nolan pressed for its release when even the world’s theaters were not working at 100%, this meant a not too high number at the box office for the film. In addition, Nolan was one of the most critical voices in the face of the studio’s decision to release simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform.