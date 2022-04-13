first image of Christian Bale as the Butcher of the Gods in the Marvel movie

For now, everything related to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is being kept under wraps, with all the dripping of information that we are having being due to merchandising leaks and others. We will still have to wait a little longer to see a first trailer, but in the meantime it seems that the appearance of the character of Christian bale from the new Thor solo movie.

The introduction of Christian Bale to the Marvel Universe

It has already been possible to see the appearance of some characters through the leaked merchandising, and this time history repeats itself. The collection of figures Marvel Legends will be expanded with the arrival of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, and it has already been anticipated that it will also include Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

Thanks to the promotional art and the figure itself we can see a first glimpse of Bale’s characterization in the film, which in the end seems to be he will look much more human than Gorr in the comics.





Wielding a strange and terrifying weapon, Gorr won’t let anything stand in his way.

Although the film has given him a less alien characterization, some elements have been preserved, such as his extremely pale skin and the markings on his body. As the figure finishes confirming, we will also see Gorr with his necroswordthe weapon with which he is able to kill all kinds of entities, including gods.

New Marvel Legends toys for ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’ shows the first look at some characters including the villain Gorr the God Butcher. (via @MultiverseMurph) pic.twitter.com/JXPF7J5lN7 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) April 9, 2022

With the collection of figures, the appearance of other characters has also been filtered, including Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, Valkyrie as “King” of Asgard, or to Thor during his time with the Ravagers.

Finally, and if nothing else changes in the Marvel and Disney release schedule, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Meanwhile, we have the next date with the MCU on the big screen on May 6 with the premiere of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.