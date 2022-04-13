Ferrari, the 3 moments where he dazzled the action cinema

There is a distinctive relationship between the big screen and the Italian house Ferrari. Many directors used a Maranello model to give the distinguished touch to their films. Today we go into the times that a Ferrari took over action movies.

How can we describe Ferrari? We could start by saying that it is a classic car company, but at the same time intensely current. We could say that it is a sports car factory, but at the same time its models seem to be children of the most refined and avant-garde design.

Ferrari is a concept. Something really hard to pigeonhole. Since it started as team clearly of a sporting nature, back there 1929 in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italyhas cultivated the most varied praise.

And its growth was also seen on a par with another enormous growth of the twentieth century called cinema. The cinema, as we know it today, with its huge halls 4D and their digital platforms, it wasn’t always like that. In its early days, it was also a small concept to explore.

I am passionate when automotive culture and movies are mixed, I maintain that something unique is created there. The way a director uses a car and the way the actors play their role as drivers often leads to unique moments of art.

Then, we stop at three moments where Ferrari shone in action movies.

3- 60 Seconds (2000)

this already classic movie of action and crime, carried out by Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie and Robert Duvall, remained in the retina of all lovers of automotive culture. The plot is based on some experienced car thieves who have to complete a criminal “feat”.

This feat is to steal a substantial amount of cars in a given time. Among them, there is not only one ferrari. There is… five!

Let’s take a look at the models that Jolie Y cage seek to steal: 275 GTB/4, 550 Maranello, F355, F355 F1 and the classic and inevitable stubborn.

2- GoldenEye: the return of agent 007 (1995)

In the seventeenth installment of the great james-bonda ferrari gets stares. On the tape you can see Pierce Brosnan driving and gloating with a Ferrari F355GTS. This convertible model is one of the most important from the Maranello house during the 1990s.

The F355 GTS It has an 8-cylinder V-engine and 40 valves with multipoint injection. This gives it a total power of 380 hp at 8,250 rpm, and a maximum torque of 363 Nm. In 1999 This model entered the end of its production.

1- The Rock (1996)

This mysterious film directed by Michael Bay and starring Sean Connery, Ed Harris and Nicolas Cagetook home a large number of nominations, including best sound in the Oscar.

Here also has a great role the Ferrari F355. But, unlike James Bond, the protagonist of The rock is a F355 Spider complete in yellow. As we know, except for specific cases, ferrari He usually chooses red or yellow for his fleet, the official colors of the House of Maranello.