Fantastic Beasts: How Scandal Derailed the Wizarding Franchise

The day before the world premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”, Ezra Millerwho plays a key role in the upcoming “Harry Potter” spin-off sequel, was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets ”from 13 April in theaters

It is the latest in a long list of controversies that plague “Fantastic Beasts”, in cinemas in Italian cinemas from today April 13, 2022. The fantastic series was intended to wrest new riches from the sprawling magical world of author JK Rowling after ” Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 ”of 2011 crowned a decade of success that defined the generation that made Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson a family. names.But due to a combination of bad luck, poor casting choices, creative shortcomings, and dwindling box office returns, the prequel story – set decades before the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione – has become a headache for Warner Bros. .

Rather than adding to the franchise’s relevance beyond Potter and his friends, “Fantastic Beasts” failed to justify its existence without everyone’s favorite wizard. “This is their ‘Star Wars’ franchise. You expect more, ”says Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock, referring to Disney’s biggest franchise set in a galaxy far, far away. “This is supposed to be a crown jewel, and it doesn’t behave like one.”

Warner Bros. declined to comment.

Ezra Miller arrested for harassing a woman

Miller’s arrest, nearly two years after footage of the actor appearing to suffocate a woman outside a bar in Iceland appeared, adds to the problems that have grown since the third “Fantastic Beasts” got the go-ahead. . Given the lackluster reception for the 2018 sequel “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” Warner Bros. initially postponed filming in 2019 to reorganize the third film rather than churning out follow-ups on an assembly line. COVID-19 then added further delays. Around that time, Johnny Depp, who played the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the first two installments, was forced out of the project after losing a libel suit against British tabloid The Sun, which ran an article calling the actor. a “wife beater”. “(He was replaced by Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.)

Around the same time, “Harry Potter” creator JK Rowling went from a beloved author to a deeply polarizing figure due to her controversial views on sex and gender identity. And last week, WarnerMedia president Ann Sarnoff, who was responsible for overseeing the wider Harry Potter universe, was expelled from the company prior to its merger with Discovery. (Kevin Tsujihara was initially at the helm of all Potter before he was ousted as president in 2019.) Toby Emmerich, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, and Courtenay Valenti, president of production and development, run the film franchise, then the enchanted property is not quite in limbo.