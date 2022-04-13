Ezra Miller, Flash in high heels: queer it’s better

Restless and disturbing. Outsiders, like him, who seek to be loved and seen. It is the characters who Ezra Miller brings to the screen. Elusive, dangerous, fragile. Like the troubled young Credence Barebone of the saga Fantastic Beastsa magician who hosts an Obscurus, a violent repressed magical energy.

The star in lipstick and stiletto heels who stands apart from any definition, a straightforward champion of gender fluidduels between dark and light, with long raven hair and pale face, in the third installment of the Harry Potter prequel, Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secretsfrom 13 April to the cinema.

Photo by Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images for Luisa Via Roma Ezra Miller at the LuisaViaRoma event for Unicef ​​in Capri, 29 August 2020

Ezra Miller is refractory to Hollywood dynamics, yet he is one of the most mysterious characters in the fantasy trilogy directed by David Yates and is involved in another great production: he is in a red suit, very fast, superhero of DC Comics of the expected film The Flash. Unless his stormy conduct doesn’t owe him the route: Ezra was recently arrested in Hawaii for disorderly and harassing behavior in a bar. Following this, the rumor circulated, later denied, that Warner Bros. would have frozen the projects in place with the actor for a while.

Him, her, indeed them: Ezra Miller queer and beyond

30 years in September, angular cheekbones and murderous dark eyes, fleshy and resolute beauty, Ezra Miller is the Hollywood maverick. Actor but also musician, an atypical rising star. He is not on social media (there is only his band Sons of an Illustrious Father) and instead of moving to Los Angeles so far he has preferred to buy a farm in Vermont. At interviews he often shows up rolling a joint and flaunts on the red carpets flashy looks and praising the sexual fluidity.

After all, Ezra Miller is the most explicit: it was 2012 when it was said queer, placing himself as a supporter of the American LGBTQ community. He doesn’t call himself gay, “I’ve been with a lot of people and I’m open to loving anything.” Indeed, it just doesn’t define itself. «Queer simply means that I don’t identify myself. I don’t identify as a man. I don’t identify as a woman. I hardly identify as a human being. ‘

Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Ezra Miller at the premiere of Justice League at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on November 13, 2017

Recently he has also tried to push away the queer “label” by using plural pronouns for himself or without sexual identification like “they” (they / them / it): the refusal to channel into a gender. Identity according to Ezra Miller is not a binary but a spectrum. His neologism? “Polycule“. That is the mix of the words “polyamory” and “molecule”, under the banner of polyamorous relationships without possessiveness, linked to the affinity of souls.

At the time of school Ezra Miller had to suffer bullying and marginalization due to its eccentricity. “I was repeatedly attacked as a teenager, for being weird. They couldn’t tell if I was a boy or a girl, and they thought it was hilarious and even despicable. ‘ Here it is even easier today to find harmony between the star and his characters. Credence’s fury and his desire to connect with others? How much of Ezra Miller is there!

Magician’s look and make-up. Or provocateur

With stiletto heels and Playboy-style bunny ears or tight in a Moncler by Pierpaolo Piccioli that simulates a long dress or a sleeping bag, Ezra Miller also goes beyond definitions in clothing. He experiments, revolutionizes, plays. His exuberant looks are the most coveted by photographers.

Hedonist, she also indulges in make-up and hairstyles. Here he is often in brightly colored lipsticks, now with Julius Caesar style hair or sculpted in a 70s mood or as punk ice blades.

Among the most confusing styles? The one exhibited at Met Gala of 2019in a pinstripe Burberry and crystal-studded cage corset: after hiding the face behind a mask, here it is revealed and confused with a magician’s make-up, with drawn eyes that create a sort of optical illusion, signed by the makeup artist to Mimi Choi.

Photo by James Devaney / GC Images Ezra Miller at the 2019 Met Gala, May 6, 2019

One of the most playful: the pink lingerie and giant mushroom hat version of Comic-Con 2018, Toadette styleToad’s girlfriend in the Super Mario video games.

The manifesto of her lively sexuality? At the Saint Laurent Spring 2020 show in Paris she accompanied a silk shirt and short shorts in leopard print with a bright pink and black 80s hairstyle and makeup that included the word “Slut” (aka “tr ***”) on the cheek .

Photo by Dominique Charriau / WireImage Ezra Miller at the Womenswear Spring / Summer 2020 Fashion Show in Paris September 24, 2019

From independent cinema to cinecomics up to Dalì

Ezra Miller made his acting debut as a teenager in 2008, quickly making himself known as the star of Afterschoolan introverted student who accidentally takes over the deaths of two schoolmates from overdose.

And then in 2011 the film that he conquered us with, with his beautiful and diabolical gaze, … and now let’s talk about Kevin, where he is a son greedy for affection in violent conflict with his mother (Tilda Swinton): shortly before turning 16, armed with a crossbow, he kills at school after killing his father and little sister. Ezra’s expressive firmness is chilling.

We are infinite (2012) is his sweetest film. Obviously, full of torments and doubts about identity and one’s place in the world. High school gay senior, exuberant and over the top, Ezra Miller creates a magnificent trio with Logan Lerman and Emma Watson, teenagers discovering themselves between soft drugs and alcohol, performances of the Rocky Horror Picture Show and exchanges of music cassettes in search of the perfect soundtrack.

Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images Ezra Miller at the premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”, Paris, November 8, 2018

After working mostly in independent film, her career has veered towards much more mainstream products, embracing two resonant sagas, from JK Rowling’s Wizarding World to the DC Comics universe of superpowers.

Like Credence Barebone, painfully in search of his origins, in Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets we see him dueling with a magic wand against Jude Law, in a destructive battle.

And it will return shortly, to Warner Bros. liking, in superhero moving at superhuman speed. After seeing him for the first time as the Flash in a cameo of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), followed by another fleeting appearance in Suicide Squad (2016) and then among the main characters of Justice League (2017), the whirlwind Ezra deserved a monograph, as the absolute protagonist of The Flashwhich will hit theaters in June 2023.

Wanting to imagine Ezra Miller transfiguring into a resplendent painter, which artist would flash to mind? A young man Salvadar Dalì eccentric and rock star? Exactly. He will be the icon of Surrealism in the next film Dali Land. But without lipstick and stilettos.