Ezra Miller caught wildly dancing in a Hawaiian bar weeks after being arrested

Ezra Miller, best known for playing Barry Allen/The Flash in the DCEU, has given much to talk about recently, and that is that the 29-year-old actor continues to cause scandals, which have brought severe consequences to his image and artistic career. The night of March 27, Ezra He was arrested in Hawaii on a series of charges including harassment and disorderly conduct, according to reports.

According to the official statement issued by the police, Miller He was in a karaoke bar when he began to “get agitated” and yell obscenities at people in the establishment. In addition, more recent documents about the incident reveal that the actor broke into a couple’s room, threatened to burn them and stole various belongings, including a passport. The arrest of Miller was completely justified, as the star of The Flash was out of control.

Many would think that after being arrested, Ezra I would choose to keep a low profile so as not to attract attention and create more scandals, but we couldn’t have been more wrong. It seems that instead of staying calm at home, the actor preferred to go out to have fun at another Hawaiian establishment last Friday. It was at the Hilo Ax Lounge that he was caught moving wildly to the music on his own, and while he didn’t hurt anyone this time, it’s surprising to see him as if nothing happened after all the trouble he’s caused. TMZ managed to capture the moment and you can watch it by clicking here.

Ezra He has been the protagonist of several scandals so far that have harmed his career. Some time ago, it was speculated that the actor could be removed from productions like Flash and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 73% due to a clip showing him hanging a fan in Iceland. However, this did not come true, as the Harry Potter spin-off had already been filmed and the new DCEU tape is still in production.

In the year 2008, Ezra made his film debut with his role as Robert in after-schooland three years later he participated in the drama We need to talk about Kevin. In 2012, he landed a leading role that catapulted him to world fame in The advantages of being invisiblewhere he acted alongside Emma Watson (Little Women – 94%, Beauty and the Beast – 71%) and Logan Lerman (Indignation – 80%, Iron Hearts – 77%).

