Ezekiel ‘proves’ to Kevin Owens that he is not Elias

“The haters They will say that it is photoshop, but we know the truth“.

With this photo, Ezekiel has tried to prove that Owens has been wrong all along. However, everything seems to indicate that this storyline it is far from over. At the moment, the interactions between Ezekiel and Kevin Owens are being fun, but it is likely that the situation will escalate in intensity and we will finally see the debut in the ring of Elias’s younger brother.

And speaking of Elijah, his last match took place on the July 19, 2021 episode of Monday Night Rawwhere he lost to Jaxson Ryker in a Symphony of Destruction Match. From then on, he disappeared from the programming, only to see him again in some promotional videos where he got rid of his inseparable guitar, giving us to understand that he would return with a new character to the programming. However, the videos stopped broadcasting and nothing else was known, until the appearance of his “little brother”.

