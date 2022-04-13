Exatlón México: This would be the order of the next 5 eliminated in the All Star

The Exathlon Mexico enters its final stage with the last weeks of competition, where reds and blues will decide the finalists in the coming days to meet the absolute champion in the edition all-star of the reality show that, after five years of broadcasting, will take a sabbatical year without editing in the remainder of 2022 and early 2023. To find out who will win this season, some spoilers have already been revealed the order of the next five eliminated of this edition.

Although Javi Márquez is the first semi-finalist and the elimination duels will be eliminated, apparently the modifications will go further, since at least five athletes need to leave in three weeks to leave two finalists who will fight directly for the title of this edition. Who will be the next eliminated?

Who would be eliminated and how would they get out of the Exatlón México All Star?

A few days ago it was revealed that there would be multiple eliminations, so it is expected that in the remaining three weeks some of these competitions can be seen to determine the elements that will see their dream of being champions of this All Star edition truncated. There is nothing confirmed, this would be the order of the athletes who would come out, according to the new way of qualifying the performance of the athletes.

In principle, the global statistics would be annulled to only take the numbers of the week, that is, there will be a kind of clean slate to determine which athletes will be the ones who dispute their permanence. It would appear that items with the worst weekly performance stats would be in danger of being eliminated.

In the competition, races will be repeated on the five days of the penultimate cycle to dismiss the athletes, which would be five to leave only two in the final. If the current statistics were taken, the following elements would be the ones that would soon come out of the sports contest and, probably in that same order: Javi Márquez, Evelyn Guijarro, Heliud Pulido and David Juárez or Koke Guerrero, since they are the ones with the worst numbers .

This is not confirmed and only the information that is available at the moment is used, although the spoilers handle the same versions. However, there are rumors that the production does not want to see previous champions in the final so that the winner of the All Star will be a new athlete. If so, Javi, Evelyn and David Juárez would be the ones with ample chances of becoming the champion.