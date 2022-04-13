Everything that is known about the Ghost of Tushima movie

The world of video games is still looking for its reference on the big screen. Historically, adaptations of stories seen on consoles like sony playstation, Xbox, pc and so many others never came to fruition in terms of criticism. FreeGuywith Ryan Reynoldswas one of the films that best managed to translate language into a film, but when it comes to negative examples, it is full, with Sonic 2 as the most recent case.

One of the next adaptations of the world of video games that will come to the screen will be Ghost of Tsushima. The game of sony playstation Released in July 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, it was an absolute bestseller, with 8 million copies distributed around the world. It quickly entered into negotiations and became a film project, for which Chad Stahelsky (John Wick) was chosen as director.

Today it was confirmed that Takashi Doscher It will be the writer who works on the story that still does not have a release date and is in its early stages of gestation. The story of this video game focuses on the life of Jin Sakai, the last samurai warrior of Tsushima Island who, after seeing how all his companions are killed by a Mongol clan, will put aside the traditions of his cult to find new and brutal battle techniques that allow him to defeat his enemies.

Ghost of Tsushima It will be the third time history of PlayStation to be adapted as a story and the second to be thought of for the big screen. While Uncharted It was the first film produced by sony pictures in partnership with its video game brand, which featured Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as protagonists, The last of us will be the first to arrive in series format, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as protagonists. HBO will be in charge of this project, which is already under development.

John Wick 4, the next big Stahelski premiere

Beyond what happens with the movie Ghost of Tsushimafor Chad Stahelsky there is a priority project. On March 24, 2023, the long-awaited fourth part of the saga will hit theaters John Wickwhich began filming in mid-2021. It will be a direct continuation of what was seen in parabellumwhen the character of Keanu Reeves was betrayed by Winston and had to take refuge in the sewers with the King Bowery (Laurence Fishburne), who rescued him from almost certain death. Now, allies, they will seek revenge against the High Table.