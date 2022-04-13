everything ready for the arrival of the communities

Share

WhatsApp Communities will be one of the revolutionary new features of the messaging app.

We have known for some time that WhatsApp plans to copy one of the most important functions of Telegram, the channels. Only that in the messaging app belonging to Meta, this feature will come under the name of “Communities”.

Little by little, we have been knowing more and more information about the calls WhatsApp Communities. Now thanks to the folks at WABetaInfowe can take a closer look at the long-awaited new feature of the app.

WhatsApp will include a tab on the home screen for Communities

As has been verified, the whatsapp latest beta version make the necessary changes to enable the Communities feature in the app. For now, this function is not available to users of the app, but it is necessary to modify the code of the app to access it.

In the screenshot, you can see how the new version of WhatsApp introduces a new tab at the top, addressed to access the Communities section. All the groups of people with a common interest that we have previously joined will appear there.

said tab will replace the current states tab that allows direct access to the camera integrated in the application. However, since the feature is under development, it is possible that changes will occur up to the time of its deployment.

3 news that will arrive on WhatsApp very soon

Everything seems to indicate that Communities are coming to WhatsApp very soon. Once available, they can be used on both Android and iOS, probably first in the beta version of the application, before making the jump to the stable version. As always, it is recommended to download the latest version of WhatsApp to be able to enjoy the latest news.

