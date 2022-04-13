Ethan Coen prepares his first movie without his brother

Impossible not to love them. With several of the best films in history to his name, such as Fargo, No Country for Old Men and The Big LebowskiIt is impossible not to recognize the enormous role that this pair of filmmaker brothers had in the cinema, even becoming a sensation at both Cannes and the Oscars. However, after launching The Ballad of Buster Scruggs on Netflix, the duo broke up and decided it was best to try alone for a while.

Last year, Joel Coens He released his first solo film, so to speak. With the help of Apple TV and A24the acclaimed director made a new adaptation of the story of Macbeth with the help of Denzel Washington (who was nominated for an Oscar), and his wife, the talented Frances McDormandwhich resulted in The Tragedy of Macbeth, one of the most remarkable artistic achievements of the year. Nevertheless, now it’s your brother’s turn, Ethan.

