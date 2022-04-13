Ethan Coen prepares his first movie without his brother

Impossible not to love them. With several of the best films in history to his name, such as Fargo, No Country for Old Men and The Big LebowskiIt is impossible not to recognize the enormous role that this pair of filmmaker brothers had in the cinema, even becoming a sensation at both Cannes and the Oscars. However, after launching The Ballad of Buster Scruggs on Netflix, the duo broke up and decided it was best to try alone for a while.

Last year, Joel Coens He released his first solo film, so to speak. With the help of Apple TV and A24the acclaimed director made a new adaptation of the story of Macbeth with the help of Denzel Washington (who was nominated for an Oscar), and his wife, the talented Frances McDormandwhich resulted in The Tragedy of Macbeth, one of the most remarkable artistic achievements of the year. Nevertheless, now it’s your brother’s turn , Ethan.

Ethan and Joel Coen after winning Best Director and Best Picture for No Country for Old Men (2007)

The director has already signed a contract with Focus Features and Working Title to carry out the realization of his next project, which currently has no title. Ethan Coens will direct the project, and like his brother, the director will use the help of his wife Tricia Cooke, with whom he wrote the script. The two will also serve as producers alongside Robert Graf and Working Title directors Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. Shooting of the film is scheduled to begin this summer.

Focus Features and Working Title are keeping everything quiet about the project, but sources indicate the project could be about A road trip with a lesbian romance in the middle that Coen and Cooke initially wrote in the mid-2000s. Kind of like a Thelma & Louise, but without queerbaiting.

Related news

“The sensibility is exploitative but innocent,” Coen told the Los Angeles Times in January 2007 of the project, adding that he was looking for a similar tone to the early 1970s films he watched as a teenager, only more sincerely. . Selma Blair, Holly Hunter, Christina Applegate and Chloe Sevigny they were among the attached stars in the opening moments.

Coen was just producing at the time, but now, 15 years later, it appears he has his gas tank full and is ready to take the wheel himself, with a script that has evolved dramatically since then.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!