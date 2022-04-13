Emma Watson ‘ended up pouncing on Rupert Grint’ during their kiss

throughout the eight Harry Potter movies, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint filmed countless scenes together. However, one of her most important scenes came in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. After destroying a Horcrux in the Chamber of Secrets, the pair share a sweet kiss. Considering that the characters were building this kiss over seven movies, it was imperative that the actors nail the scene.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint dreaded having to kiss

fans of Harry Potter They were eager to see Ron and Hermione’s famous kiss. But Grint and Watson (who played Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in the movies) were afraid to film the scene. Not only was there enormous pressure to get the scene right, but it was also extremely uncomfortable for the actors.

‘Little Women’ actress admits she pounced on her ‘Harry Potter’ co-star

Both Watson and Grint were afraid of kissing. However the Harry Potter the terror of the stars manifests itself in different ways. In an interview with MTV, Watson revealed that she initially gave the kiss an aggressive tone. This, she shared, was a shock to her scene partner.

“I ended up going for Rupert,” Watson admitted. “I was so desperate to get over it. After the first take, he was like, ‘Wow, there! Where did that come from?’ I was like, ‘Sorry!’” But why was Watson so determined to end the scene quickly? While the Little woman alum described Grint as “beautiful”, he admitted that he thought of him as a brother. Therefore, kissing him was completely out of his comfort zone.

Grint and Watson considered each other brothers

“It’s just the fact that he’s like my brother and we were both totally in the same boat,” Watson explained to Movies Ireland. I’m sure he will tell you the exact same thing. It was very strange and very strange. Believe me, we both wanted it to end as much as the other. Honestly, it’s like kissing my brother. It was weird.”

Grint quickly echoed Watson’s sentiments. However, he blocked most of the kiss scene from her memory. In an interview with PEOPLE, the Server star shared her memory of the experience. “I’ve known Emma since she was literally 9 years old, and we had this very brother-sister relationship,” Grint explained. “And she felt very surreal. I have a memory of her face getting closer to her. Like, ‘Oh my God.’ I really can’t remember anything other than that.”

Ron and Hermione’s kiss was captured in just five takes.

Watson and Grint reportedly did just five takes of their memorable kiss scene. However, Grint shared that he was more than ready to stop after just one. “One take was enough,” Grint explained. “It was such a big moment and there was so much expectation. A lot of pressure actually.” Clearly, kissing was difficult for the Harry Potter stars. However, they managed to put aside their awkwardness and make things work.

