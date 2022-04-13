Emma Stone returns to the big screen after three years

Actress Emma Stone returns to star in a movie after her maternity leave.

Emma Stone is one of the most recognized actresses thanks to her roles in Easy A, Zombieland, The Amazing Spider-Man, Birdman and La La Landa film that consecrated her as Best Actress at the 2017 Oscars. His latest film premiered last year on the platform Disney+Interpreting Cruella de Vil in cruel. With this movie Stone He received his sixth nomination for Golden Globe.

After three years without recording, he returns to star in a movie. cruel was filmed during the year 2019 and, in the following years, beyond the pandemic of COVID-19, Stone She was the mother of a girl with her partner, Dave McCary. Therefore, he was without taking on new projects for a while.

The next projects of the actress

Emma Stone He has several closed projects that include two movies and a series. One of the films brings her together with the film director Yorgos Lanthimoswith whom he worked in The Favoritein what will be called Poor Things and will work with Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo. The other film is about a drama based on the novel by matthew quick.

Emma Stone

Finally, there is a comedy series, created by Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdiewith whom he will star in the story. The Curse begins filming in June this year and is about a newly married couple starring in a new TV show and there is a supposed curse that disturbs and upsets them.