Emily Blunt could act in Oppenheimer, the new Christopher Nolan

In practically all his filmography, Christopher Nolan has worked with highly sought-after actors. Why should his next feature film be the exception? A few days ago, we learned that Cillian Murphy would take on the lead role in Nolan’s next film, whose plot revolves around the scientist who created the atomic bomb. On the other hand, there is now news that Emily Blunt could also join the cast of Oppenheimerin a role equally essential to the story the filmmaker longs to tell.

This week, dead line reported that Emily Blunt is in talks to play the wife of physicist Oppenheimer in Nolan’s film of the same name. The outlet also pointed out that there are expectations that the entire cast of the film will be made up of big celebrities. However, Cillian Murphy is the only actor who (so far) has confirmed his participation in the project. He will play Julius Robert Oppenheimer himself, who was part of the Manhattan Project in the 1940s and is considered the father of the atomic bomb.

Previously, this coming biopic It was described as an “epic thriller shot in IMAX” that will allow audiences to enter “the thrilling paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world to save it” (via). Oppenheimer It is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, by authors Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. In addition to director and screenwriter, Christopher Nolan will serve as producer along with his eternal companion Emma Thomas.

Universal Pictures will be responsible for distributing the film worldwide. Just in September it was confirmed that said film studio had replaced Warner Bros. Pictures as the home of Nolan’s new film project. Production is expected to start in early 2022, anticipating that Oppenheimer hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

Some collaborators join Nolan’s team to Tenetincluding cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema, editor Jennifer Lame, and composer Ludwig Göransson.

Emily Blunt is coming off starring Jungle Cruise, an adventure film inspired by the Disney theme park attraction of the same name. Previously, the British actress led the cast of A Quiet Place: Part II, the sequel to the 2018 film where he curiously shared credits with Cillian Murphy. This terrifying sequel, with John Krasinski back in the directing chair, became a hit after amassing $297.3 million at the worldwide box office.