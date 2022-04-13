Eiza González will make a series for Apple with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington

The successes for the actress Eiza González continue in Hollywood. She this time she will act in a series for Apple Tv + with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington.

Eiza Gonzalez, 32, little by little it has been escalating to more important projects.

The Mexican, who recently starred in the film ‘Ambulance’ with Jake Gyllenhaalwill be part of the cast of ‘Extrapolations’, the new series of Apple TV + which will be about the climate crisis.

Besides, Eiza will be the one who gives life to the legendary actress María Félixbetter known as ‘La Doña’, in the biopic directed by Matthew Heineman.

I feel proud to be able to represent characters that change the game for Latin women and allow us to see ourselves in a different way,” she said in an interview for the EFE news agency.

Eiza’s secret to success in Hollywood

It is not a secret that Eiza is a very talented and very beautiful woman; however, to get to where she is he had to learn to say ‘no’ to projects that perhaps did not interest him so muchbut that in the end would give further impetus to his artistic career.

When you reach a certain point in your career, it is very important to say ‘no’ to certain characters who are reinforcing a stereotype,” the singer also confessed to EFE.

Eiza has always said feel proud to be Mexican and achieve everything she has doneAbove all, being able to work alongside very important people in the industry.

I am proud to have grown up in Mexico surrounded by women who are dedicated to doing different jobs and careers,” said the actress.

Without a doubt, Eiza has known how to do it very well and will have even more successes.

